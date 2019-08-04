Residents of a property on the 400 block of North Sixth Street are probably glad a stump from a now-gone tree remained outside their residence tonight (Sunday, August 4), when it stopped a vehicle from ploughing further onto their property.
According to Patterson Police Services Sgt. Martin Machado, the driver was allegedly under the influence at the time of the collision, which occurred shortly before 8 p.m. He admitted to drinking, the Sgt. said, and deputies found beer cans inside the vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest before being transported to an area hospital for treatment of what Machado described as “moderate head injuries.”
The airbags appeared to have deployed.
The driver, who appeared to be in his 50s, behaved oddly as he was wheeled toward the ambulance, smiling and appearing to give one of the paramedics a thumbs up sign.
The crash sparked a small vegetation fire, which was quickly extinguished.
No further information is available on this incident.
