Editor:
Everyone in Patterson California needs to be aware that the Del Puerto Reservoir project currently being proposed West of Patterson in the mountain above Highway 5 past “graffiti rock” does NOT include recreational services/ usage for the community such as swimming, camping, boating, jet skiing, hiking, picnicking, etc. The current language in the reservoir plan indicates that our community would bare the burden of a flood disaster, while receiving no benefits in our quality of life. This project appears to only benefit farm owners/ land owners. There is a possibility if the dam were to break Patterson California would be flooded. We may all have to be required to get flood insurance. Sure feels like the community is getting hoodwinked, doesn’t it?! Why should we take all the risks with no reward?! We must demand recreational use by the community if we are to allow this project in our back yard.
Sean Hansen
Patterson resident
