Editor:
“I’ve lived in Patterson for nearly two years now and I enjoy the community very much, including eating lunch at the Hammon Senior Center, taking my grandchildren to the Aquatic Center for swimming lessons, and of course, the Apricot Fiesta. Years ago, when I lived in Hollister, CA, I had the opportunity to meet our local Representative Leon Panetta. Rep. Panetta helped our community by building an overpass from Hwy 101 to Hwy 25. This was a very dangerous exit before Rep. Panetta got involved. Recently, I met our Representative Josh Harder at a town hall meeting here in Patterson. Josh Harder impressed me very much. After speaking with many attendees, Josh learned about our desperate need for an overpass from Hwy 5 into Patterson. I’m encouraged by Josh Harder, that he too is getting involved.
Nancy Mayol
Modesto resident
