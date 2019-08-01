Editor:
Sage advice, especially for those in our city’s leadership positions…
“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”- Mark Twain
“The greatest homage we can pay to truth is to use it.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Even the most rational approach to ethics is defenseless if there isn’t the will to do what is right.”- Alexander Solzhenitsyn
“Integrity is telling myself the truth. And honesty is telling the truth to other people.”- Spencer Johnson
“Individuals are responsible for their own integrity. They will be influenced by many people and events but, in the end, their integrity quotient is of their own making. People are responsible for establishing their own standards, and their choices determine the kind of person they will be.”- Admiral Arleigh A. Burke
Monica Della Maggiore
Patterson resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.