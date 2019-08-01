Editor:
It has been an honor to attend town hall meetings with Rep Josh Harder. He and his wife are down-to-Earth people and they come to us and try to meet our unique needs, e.g., he formed a multicultural committee. He is very approachable and makes our community feel special and belong. I plan to help with his campaign in the future. Thanks for reading.
Pauline Nou
Modesto resident
