Born in Patterson, CA to parents Raymond and Deloris Morgan. Rex passed away June 26th, 2019 after complications from a heart attack and was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Rex is survived by his wife, Allyse; mother, Deloris; children, Melyssa, Ryan and Cathryn; grandchildren, Jaykob and Baylee; sister, Jill and her husband David, and father in law Rev. Robert Hirsch. Rex was preceded in death by his son, Raymond; father, Raymond and sister, Dianna.
In leu of flowers please donate to The American Cancer Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at the Modesto Elks Lodge at 645 Charity Way, Modesto CA 95356.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
