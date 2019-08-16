Two Patterson schools were locked down briefly as a precaution today (Friday) after Patterson Police Services deputies notified PHS officials of police activity nearby.
Only Patterson High and Las Palmas Elementary were affected by the brief lockdown, PJUSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Phil Alfano said via text Friday evening. Alfano described the incident as “a very low impact event.”
The incident occurred at about 3 this afternoon, when Patterson Police deputies arrested the driver of a stolen trailer after a traffic stop on Seventh Street. Members of San Joaquin County’s Stolen Vehicle Task Force had been following the vehicle, Sgt. Casey Hill said, and local deputies made the arrest on their behalf.
Although the incident naturally drew attention on social media, it was over quickly: “It lasted about three minutes,” Hill said.
He also confirmed a collision involving one of the deputies en route to the scene and “an unrelated driver.” The CHP is handling that accident, he said, while advising that there were no injuries involved.
