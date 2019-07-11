The Nike Cup, held annually at Lake Oswego, Oregon is a soccer tournament that has hosted an average of 275 teams since 2008.
Teams that have participated in the event have hailed from Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Idaho, Alaska, Nevada, Hawaii, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming and California in the past.
Patterson Futbol Club will send their U 19 Patterson Strikers boys team to participate in this year’s event in what will be the biggest tournament the club has attended in it’s history.
The 19-man roster will be coached by Jose Rubio. The players making the journey are: Andrew Baez, Eduardo Carranza, Alec Castrorena, Emiliano Lopez, Luis Maravilla, Isael Medina, Juan Mora, Imanol Ramirez, Oscar Rodriguez, Prabhoor Singh, Vidal Valencia, Ubaldo Valencia, Angel Escobar, Jorge Renteria, Bryan Rosas, Damian Sobarzo, Uriel Cuevas and Johnny Gallardo.
The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 26-28. A total of 122 boys teams have registered to attend the Nike Cup. Seventy six of those teams are from the state of Oregon, while 37 teams are from the region. Nine of those teams are categorized as foreign.
