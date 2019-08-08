The Delta Charter varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads were recognized with seven awards following their participation in the Jamz Cheer and Dance Central California School Camp held at Oakdale High School from July 27-28.
Varsity cheerleaders Elisha Bryant, Janita Ferrando and Hailey Cordova were also awarded bids to compete at the Citrus Bowl in Florida on New Year's Day. Cordova and Ferrando were also given the opportunity to tryout for a Jamz Instructor position. The opportunity is only given to standout cheerleaders in their senior year.
The Delta Charter varsity squad composed of Clarissa Hansen Martinez, Elisha Bryant, Janita Ferrando, Hailey Cordova, Taylor Cordova, Taia Moreland, Aurora Curtice was given Superior in Dance and Superior in Cheers evaluations from Jamz Cheer and Dance.
The Delta Charter junior varsity team of Riley Williamson, Marguerite Newell, Malaya Escocito, Gaby Halcon, Summer Killian and Angel Whittington were given Excellent in Stunting and Superior in Cheers evaluations.
All Delta Charter attendees were awarded with the Rally Award, Motions Award, Stunt Award, Dance Star Award, Future Starz Award and Jamz Starz Award.
Coaches Samantha Ferrando, Michelle Breitmaier and Juanzette Hunter were also given the Big Boss Coach Award.
