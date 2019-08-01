A 3-2 win over the Ceres Earthquakes in the championship game of the 2019 Turlock Indoor Soccer U-19 Girls League meant a league title for the second straight year for the Patterson Futbol Club Strikers on July 24.
The Strikers received contributions from Vanessa Luna, Isabelle Rubio and Nadia Ruiz in the form of one goal each, to help push the squad past Ceres.
The Strikers finished the season with a 5-2-1 record, tied for second place in the standings with fellow Patterson-based Pride. The Patterson Strikers and Pride finished the regular season with 16 points each in the standings. The Ceres Earthquakes led the league with a commanding 22 points and the highest goal differential in the league at plus 34. The Strikers and Pride also had a strong goal differential at plus 24 and 23 respectively. The fourth team to qualify for the semifinals of the postseason was S.W.A.G., who finished with 13 points in the standings and a plus eight in goal differential heading into the postseason.
The Earthquakes dispatched S.W.A.G. in the semifinals.
The two Patterson squads duked it out in the semifinals, with the Strikers besting the Pride 5-1 in the battle of Patterson clubs.
With the Strikers toppling the Earthquakes in the finals, the Strikers officially avenged both of their league losses this summer. The Strikers only endured two losses heading into the postseason, to the Earthquakes (losing 7-5 on May 22) and the Pride (lost 2-1 on May 29). The Strikers rebounded from the 1-2-0 start to go 3-0-1 the rest of the regular season, with their only hiccup coming in the form of a 2-2 tie against S.W.A.G. on June 19.
