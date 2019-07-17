Taco Tuesday at Felton Covered Bridge Park
When: Tuesday July 23, 5:00 to 7:30pm
Where: Felton Covered Bridge Park
Details: San Lorenzo Valley Chamber of Commerce and Food Trucks A Go Go are co-hosting Taco Tuesday! Join us for dinner with G’s Mexican Tacos, El Buen Taco and Holopono and have a drink at our Beer & Wine Garden which will be stocked with your favorites! Everyone is invited to come and celebrate Taco Tuesdays in Felton! There is plenty of green grass and open space for people to spread out and for kids and dogs to run around. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your appetites.
Info: 831-335-6500, info@slvchamber.org
Nine, Wine & Dine
When: Wednesday July 24, 4:00 to 7:00pm
Where: Boulder Creek Golf Club, 16901 Big Basin Way, Boulder Creek
Details: Attention golfers! Nine, Wine & Dine Special. Price covers your green fee, cart, a happy hour beverage of your choice and one of eight appetizers! This special will run every Wednesday from 4pm-7pm until September 25th. We will also be offering a happy hour appetizer menu in our bar every Wednesday for those who don’t want to golf, but want to enjoy a gorgeous view with some cocktails and an appetizer.
Cost: $25
Info: 831-338-2111
Jungle James Animal Adventures
When: Thursday July 25, 11:00am
Where: Felton Community Hall, 6191 Hwy 9, Felton
Details: Jungle James Animal Adventures believes children of all ages deserve the opportunity to explore what it means to love life. They shed new light on some of the world’s most commonly misunderstood creatures, evoke children’s natural sense of curiosity, and teach respect for all living things. Explore the word of exotic reptiles, amphibians, and insects during this wonderful event.
Cost: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.