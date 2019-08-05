The city’s effort to widen MacArthur Drive between Schulte and Valpico roads has been delayed as the city’s contractor and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. move utility poles and underground utilities.
According to a statement released by the city Wednesday, the original plan to widen that mile-long stretch of roadway from two lanes to four lanes did not include details on the utility lines in the area, meaning that the timeline to complete the project has been “pushed out by a few weeks.”
Meanwhile, the city expects that MacArthur Drive will see an increase in morning traffic when schools begin their fall sessions next week. To minimize the effect on traffic, the city directed the contractor to begin work after 8 a.m.
That will leave one lane open in each direction on the north-south road during the morning rush hour, though when the crews are working later in the day, there will be times when construction crews will have to direct traffic through the area. The city plans to have the roadway widening complete by early 2020.
The city expects to spend $9.5 million to widen this stretch of MacArthur Drive. That includes a $5.5 million contract with T&S Intermodal Maintenance Inc. of Stockton, approved by the Tracy City Council in April.
The completed project will have two lanes for traffic in each direction with bike lanes and sidewalks, a landscaped median, and new traffic signals at Schulte Road, Yosemite Drive, Eastlake Drive and Valpico Road.
