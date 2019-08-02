The city of Tracy wants to know what people think about a citywide safety plan that outlines Tracy residents’ risks and the city’s potential responses to natural and human-caused disasters, emergencies and hazards.
The draft “Local Hazard Mitigation Plan” is a 237-page document produced by a city Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee and a consultant, Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. of Rancho Cordova.
The plan outlines the type of damage that could result from earthquakes, floods, power blackouts, extreme heat, wildfires and other hazards. Use and storage of hazardous materials around town is also addressed in the plan.
The plan was the subject of an hourlong workshop in February. By completing the studies and reports required for the plan, the city becomes eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency grants, and it becomes part of FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services disaster relief strategies.
The city is taking comments until Aug. 20. The plan can be read and downloaded on the city’s website, and residents can also learn more by calling finance director Karin Schnaider, the project manager for the plan, at 831-6841 or emailing her at kschnaider@cityoftracy.org.
