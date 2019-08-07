The city of Tracy is looking for a new planning commissioner and will take applications for the position through the month of August.
The new commissioner would replace commissioner Ed Gable, who was appointed in March 2018 and has resigned because of outside work commitments. His replacement would serve the remainder of his four-year term, which runs until March 31, 2022.
The five-member commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday evening of each month and conducts reviews and public hearings regarding land use and development in town, including General Plan policy, new residential and commercial projects, subdivisions, and city zoning matters.
Commissioners are appointed by the Tracy City Council and must be citizens living within Tracy city limits. They are paid $50 per meeting, up to $150 per month.
For an application, call the Tracy city clerk’s office at 831-6105, download one from the Planning Commission page at www.cityoftracy.org, or drop by Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza. Deadline for applications is 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.