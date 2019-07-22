A committee assigned to study downtown parking has concluded that there are plenty of parking spaces in Tracy’s central business district. One just needs to look past the competition for limited street parking to find ample parking in city lots behind 10th Street and Central Avenue businesses.
On Tuesday, the Tracy City Council heard the latest report from the Tracy City Center Association’s parking committee regarding the use of downtown parking spaces on streets and in parking lots. The council also renewed a policy that allows businesses to open in the downtown area without having to pay for parking spaces for customers and employees.
The city has long required new businesses to provide parking spaces for customers and employees, but starting in 1989, with no room downtown for new parking, the city instead charged a $7,400 in-lieu fee for each parking space a business should have.
In turn, the businesses gave up private parking and the city maintained responsibility for public parking lots behind 10th Street and Central Avenue shops and restaurants. In 2002, the city raised the fee to $9,287.
By October 2015, the Tracy City Center Association contended that the fee discouraged new businesses from coming downtown and successfully lobbied the city to eliminate it altogether for at least five years. That’s the policy that the council voted unanimously to renew until October 2025.
Since the policy was established in 2015, seven businesses have opened downtown, including three in the former Tracy Press building at the corner of the 10th and A streets, two more along 10th Street, and two along Central Avenue.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, TCCA’s parking committee mapped out all 1,064 parking spots in the central business district, which it abbreviates CBD, and took notes on whether they were occupied eight times a day for two weeks.
“Based on that, what we were able to determine, the CBD is not suffering from a shortage of parking spots, but rather a utilization problem,” committee chairman Reza Kazemi told the council.
Kazemi showed the council a series of color-coded maps, sorted by time and day, with red indicating congested street parking or parking lots, yellow showing that spaces were open less than 60 percent of the time, and green signifying that parking was readily available.
As he scrolled through the maps, they showed red in the street parking along 10th Street and Central Avenue and in a city lot between 10th and 11th streets, next to the Tracy Inn. There were usually green or yellow spaces nearby.
That was the basis for a series of recommendations by the committee, including limiting parking to 20 minutes for many on-street parking spots and changing two-hour street parking limits to 90 minutes, combined with stricter enforcement, to encourage turnover.
Kazemi said the motivation was to move long-term parking from the street to the lots behind businesses, where the committee’s recommendation is to allow all-day parking in most cases, limited to four hours in some cases.
The committee’s study was a response to complaints from business owners and their customers.
“There were a variety of issues, but here is one: Commuters would come in, park in front of the coffee shop, get their coffee, jump into another car and leave their car there all day,” he said.
Meanwhile, those who want to stop for lunch or visit a store have to go into one of the back lots to find a parking spot.
“That (on-street) spot should be turned over 20 times,” Kazemi said, adding that new city policies should also encourage all-day parking in the back lots, at least for the next several years.
“On our streets, let’s keep people moving and active,” he said, adding that in the evening, when people head downtown for drinks, dinner or shows at the Grand Theatre, there would be no enforcement and people could park for the duration of their evening.
Within five years, the city could establish a fee for street parking, and the committee’s report notes that in the longer term, up to 10 years, parking fees could be applied in the lots as well.
The committee also acknowledged that downtown is becoming a hub for commuters, with the planned Valley Link train between Lathrop and the Pleasanton BART station expected to stop in downtown Tracy.
Within five years, the committee said in its report, a new parking garage at Sixth Street and Central Avenue could serve a dual purpose as downtown parking and commuter parking.
Councilwoman Veronica Vargas, who is also the vice chair of the Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Regional Rail Authority, the agency behind Valley Link, affirmed that such a parking structure was a strong likelihood.
“I know that at Valley Link we have discussed that there would be a structure possibly, and it makes sense to have collaboration with the train agency,” Vargas said.
City Manager Jenny Haruyama said she didn’t expect the council to take any action on the committee’s recommendations, but the city staff will work with TCCA to determine which items should be high priorities for the city.
