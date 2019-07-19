At its meeting Tuesday, the Tracy City Council took these actions, among others:
• Appointed 11 new Youth Advisory Commission members: Kritika Singh and Nicole Hamilton from Kimball High School; Meredith Hagler, Lesli Licea and Reyva Dhillon from Tracy High School; Dalton Young, Hannah Green, Philip Ha and Laasya Gadamsetti from West High School; Alondra Camarena from Millennium High School; and Adriana Delapaz from Willow Community Day School. One adult commissioner, Wes Huffman, was also appointed. Their two-year terms run until July 31, 2021.
• Agreed to apply for a state grant that would pay for up to $8 million worth of improvements at Lincoln Park along Eaton Avenue. If the city gets the money, it plans to expand the park’s picnic area, put in new sidewalks to the gazebo, upgrade the splash pad water feature and restrooms, add parking spaces, improve lighting and shade structures, and improve the park’s rose garden.
• Approved a $67,580 contract with Comfort Air Inc. of Stockton, to repair plumbing in Tracy City Hall. When City Hall was built in 2005, the original plumbing contractor connected copper pipes using galvanized steel connectors, which have corroded, according to a report by public works superintendent Robert Gravelle. The city has since taken legal action against the contractor, Wagner Mechanical Inc., and received $72,595 from Wagner Mechanical.
• Approved a $997,650 contract with St. Francis Electric of San Leandro to install a traffic signal at Lammers and Schulte roads. The project includes widening of the roadways at the intersection as further widening of the roads is expected in the near future. The city will get $201,100 to help pay for the project through a grant from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
• Agreed to pay $338,560 to four property owners for easements that will allow widening Corral Hollow Road south of Schulte Road. The city needed to acquire easements from 52 property owners to proceed with the widening. Now the city has 30 of those easements with 14 more in negotiation. The city has reached an impasse in negotiations with five other property owners, and three have not responded to the city’s offers at all.
• Agreed to pay $8 million to ProLogis for 35.79 acres on the southwest corner of Pescadero and Paradise avenues. The land will be used for a storm drain detention basin. The money to pay for it comes from the city’s Northeast Industrial Area Storm Drains Fund and a community facilities district, which Northeast Industrial Area landowners pay into with an annual tax.
• Authorized the display of flags at Tracy City Hall from each of the five branches of the U.S. armed forces on the anniversary of its founding: U.S. Army, June 14, 1775; U.S. Coast Guard, Aug. 4, 1790; U.S. Air Force, Sept. 18, 1947; U.S. Navy, Oct. 13, 1775; and U.S. Marine Corps, Nov. 10, 1775. The matter is a follow-up to last month’s adoption of a new policy for the City Hall flag poles.
• Approved the engineer’s report and ordered the collection of assessments for the Tracy Consolidated Landscape Maintenance District for fiscal 2019-20. It’s a component of the property taxes that Tracy property owners pay, with a varied rate depending on where the land is located. It raises more than $4.7 million to pay for upkeep of parks and landscaping around sidewalks, bike paths and storm drain channels.
• Approved an amendment to City Manager Jenny Haruyama’s contract. The original contract from March was supposed to include $3,500 for moving expenses for the new city manager, and the unanimous council vote corrected that oversight.
• Discussed the Mayor’s Community Youth Support Network, a program that gets $200,000 each year to support the Tracy Boys & Girls Clubs, tutoring through Give Every Child a Chance and Restoration Center, the Tracy Chamber of Commerce Hire Me First teen jobs program, and UNeed2 Inc.’s youth computer training. Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald reviewed the program’s accomplishments and a recent survey of teen priorities and lifestyles, with a focus on preparing teens for the local workforce. Council members then took turns describing what they’d like to see teens get out of the program. The council agreed to continue the funding and increase city staff time devoted to the Mayor’s Community Youth Support Network.
• Agreed to a schedule for the council to draft its formal responses to the June 6 San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury Report, “Tracy City Council: Restore the Public Trust.” The council will consider a new ethics policy Sept. 17 and Oct. 1, discuss protocols governing rules of behavior Oct. 15 and Nov. 5, vote on a policy to fill council vacancies Oct. 15, and consider an amendment to the municipal code requiring a four-fifths majority to remove the city manager or city attorney Nov. 5.
• Appointed Councilwoman Veronica Vargas as the city’s delegate to the League of California Cities annual conference in Long Beach on Oct. 18. Councilwomen Rhodesia Ransom and Nancy Young are alternates in case Vargas cannot attend.
