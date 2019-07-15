Department of Motor Vehicles offices statewide will be closed for half a day of training July 24.
The training, dubbed “Operation Excellence,” will take place at 183 DMV field offices, commercial drive test centers and industry business centers. More than 5,000 employees will learn about processing Real ID applications and delivering better customer service.
All DMV offices, including the Tracy office at 2785 Auto Plaza Drive, will reopen for business at 1 p.m.
The DMV anticipates a surge in Real ID applications coming this summer.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, either a passport or a driver’s license or state identification card that complies with the federal Real ID Act will be required to board a commercial flight within the United States. Real ID will also be required to enter secure federal facilities, such as military bases.
For most other purposes, a standard driver’s license or ID will still be accepted.
Real ID applications must be completed in person at field offices and are more complex and take a longer time to complete than standard applications. The July 24 training will address specific challenges that DMV employees have reported in processing Real ID applications. The half-day session is the first training centered on Real ID.
During the closure, people can still go to www.dmv.ca.gov to renew a vehicle registration, change an address or schedule an appointment.
The DMV has 62 offices that are open on Saturdays, including those in Tracy, Modesto and Pleasanton. As of July 1, 53 offices began opening early at 7 a.m. four days a week, including Fremont, Stockton and Turlock.
Tracy’s DMV office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday.
