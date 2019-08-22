Tracy police investigated a crash at the Tracy Masonic Temple, 1601 N. Tracy Blvd., on Thursday morning.
Officers and fire crews responded to multiple calls about a vehicle that hit a building around 7:30 a.m. They found a Ford Expedition at the northeast corner of the building near the sidewalk.
Early report say the SUV might have been heading north and crossed over the southbound lanes, jumping the sidewalk, narrowly missing a fire hydrant, and running over several small shrubs before striking a chain-link fence.
Police said the driver and a passenger both ran from the crash. The passenger was stopped a short time later, and officers were still searching for the driver, who might have left an ID card in the SUV.
No injuries were reported. Officers were waiting for the SUV to be pulled away from the building to check for damage to the walls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.