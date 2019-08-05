Nearly 1,300 students enrolled in Millennium High, Discovery Charter and Primary Charter schools returned to their classrooms at Tracy Learning Center, 51 E. Beverly Place, on Monday morning, beginning the local back-to-school season.
Students in Tracy Unified School District will kick off the school year Tuesday, followed by Lammersville Unified School District on Wednesday and Jefferson School District on Thursday.
Next week, New Jerusalem and Delta Charter students will head back to class on Aug. 12 and Banta students on Aug. 13.
