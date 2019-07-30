More than 100 golfers took on the midday heat Monday to complete 18 holes of golf at Tracy Golf and Country Club in support of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber CEO Tamra Spade said she expected the chamber’s annual golf tournament to raise up to $15,000 through golfer registration, sponsorships and Monday afternoon’s silent auction.
“We did have a lot of donations, and the chamber purchased raffle and silent auction gifts to make it a little bigger,” Spade said.
The tournament supports the chamber’s educational programs, including Hire Me First, which encourages teens begin their careers with local businesses, and the Hispanic Business Group’s scholarships for high school seniors.
The chamber also handed out awards for top golfers Monday. It was a four-person scramble format, with each team playing the best ball on each shot, so that made for a lot of birdies and more than a few eagles on the par-72 course.
The team of Larry Benson, Vic Cordon, Adrian Franco and Gabriana Franco had the best overall score, 50, and the first-place score for a coed team. Gabriana claimed individual awards as well. She took the women’s award for the longest drive of the day on the 15th hole, and she got closest to the pin with her tee shot on the par-3 fourth hole (14 feet, 1 inch).
Gabriana is entering her sophomore year at Delta Charter High and qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters girls tournament as a freshman last fall.
The top men’s team was Mike Lowery, Greg Williamson, Matt Perdue and Bennie Barker (51). Wayne Nixon got closest to the pin for the men (10 feet, 2 inches) and Reece Esary had the longest drive.
