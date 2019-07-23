A 21-year-old man was shot in the back Saturday morning on West Clover Road north of the city limits near Interstate 205.
Andrea Lopez, a public information officer for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, said that deputies responded to a report of gunshots on the 11000 block of West Clover Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies found the man with a single gunshot wound to his lower right back. An ambulance took him to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Because the closest deputy was in the Mountain House area, Tracy police officers were called to help. Police records say the victim was in an argument with someone driving a car when gunfire erupted in the street. No description was given of the car or the driver, who fled after the shooting.
Lopez also said Tuesday that the shooting might have happened in front of the victim’s home after the argument started.
Yellow crime scene tape stretched across the road near Providence Baptist Church of Tracy and the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses as deputies from the crime scene unit collected evidence in the roadway.
Lopez said no one else was struck by gunfire and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office has turned over the case to detectives, and anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Michael Knight at 209-468-4425.
