A 59-year-old man was killed when he tried to run across the westbound lanes of Interstate 205 and was struck by a car Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Robert Rickman said officers were alerted to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on freeway at 4:05 a.m.
Rickman said the early investigation showed that the man was on the north shoulder of westbound I-205 west of MacArthur Drive and tried to run across the lanes of traffic toward the center median.
A Chevy Malibu traveling west at 60 mph in the left lane struck the man. CHP traffic logs said the impact threw the man into the center divider, and Rickman said the ambulance crew pronounced him dead at the scene.
Rickman said the driver of the Chevy Malibu stopped after hitting the man and was not driving impaired. The driver was not at fault as the pedestrian ran in front of his car.
Rickman said investigators didn’t know what city the pedestrian was from or why he was running on the freeway.
He said the coroner’s office was conducting toxicology tests and the accident was still under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the man is asked to call the Tracy CHP office at 835-8920.
