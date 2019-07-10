A Mountain House man died after he was thrown from a dirt bike-style motorcycle Sunday afternoon in a west Tracy neighborhood.
The Tracy Police Department said that Ray Green, 28, crashed shortly before 6:45 p.m. Sunday as he was riding west on Robert Gabriel Drive approaching the curve where the road intersects with Marie Angela Drive and Veneto Lane, a couple of blocks from Kelly School.
Lt. Octavio Lopez said the motorcycle left the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree. Green was wearing a helmet, and Lopez said investigators weren’t sure whether he struck the tree when he was thrown from the bike.
Paramedics pronounced Green dead at the scene, and the police department’s traffic unit was called to investigate the fatal crash.
No witnesses to the crash have come forward.
Officers could not tell why the motorcycle might have veered off the road — if Green was trying to avoid something in his way, for example. There were no indications that any other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Lopez said investigators were still working on their measurements but speed might have been a factor. The motorcycle was taken for an inspection, and test results for drugs and alcohol are pending.
Lopez said the motorcycle was styled as a dirt bike but had equipment allowing it to be registered for street use.
The investigation into the motorcycle crash is still very active. Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is asked to call the police traffic unit at 831-6587. People can also give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 831-4847 or texting “TIPTPD” with a message to 274637.
