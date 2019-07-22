Two people were uninjured when their single-engine airplane crash-landed short of Tracy Airport Saturday evening.
According to Tracy police records officers were alerted to the crash at 6:53 p.m.
The airplane went down on property owned by Cemex, a cement and concrete manufacturing company at 30350 S. Tracy Blvd., about half mile from the airport.
In a statement from Ian Gregor, a communications manager for the Federal Aviation Administration, the airplane was a 2005 Evektor SportStar registered out of Auburn.
The preliminary investigation said the airplane had taken off from the San Martin airport one mile east of San Martin in Santa Clara County and was headed to Tracy Airport.
Gregor said the pilot reported that he ran of fuel and set the aircraft down short of the runway.
The pilot and his passenger, who were not identified, were able to exit the airplane and were not injured in the crash
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash with the NTSB as the lead agency. Gregor said it could take up to a year or more to complete the investigation.
