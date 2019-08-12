Tracy police arrested a man last week who was suspected of robbing the Black Bear Diner at the corner of Grant Line and Toste roads back in May.
Detective Dwayne Pavelski said that Sheldon Mark Watson, 54, of Oakland, was recently identified in a photo lineup as the suspect in the May 5 incident.
Police received the report of the robbery at 3:53 p.m. that day after a worker at the diner reported that a man came in and took money from the cash register and then tried to get into the back room of the restaurant.
Nobody was hurt, though workers did report that the man pointed a handgun at the cashier. He was gone by the time they called the police, and the workers — about 10 employees were at the restaurant at the time — did not see which way he went, or whether he was on foot or in a car.
Pavelski said that after Watson was identified as the suspect, the Tracy Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Special Enforcement Unit learned that he worked at the Tesla plant in Fremont and went there about noon Thursday , before he was scheduled to arrive for his shift.
Police arrested him without further incident. Pavelski noted that Watson was not armed.
Police took Watson to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of armed robbery and held on $150,000 bail pending a Monday court hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.