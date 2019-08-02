Tracy police were called to McDonald’s, 236 E. 11th St., at 5:59 p.m. Monday after a man accused the restaurant employees of trying to poison him by giving him a hamburger with pickles.
The man, who the employees said might be intoxicated, explained that he ordered his cheeseburger with no pickles because he was allergic to pickles. When he took a bite, he spat it out and threw the burger at employees.
When the police arrived, the man said he would be happy to accept a refund or a burger with no pickles. He got a refund and was told to leave the restaurant and not return.
Tracy police received 1,634 calls for service from July 25 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:11 a.m.: Someone said they heard four shots fired, three in rapid succession, somewhere near Lincoln Boulevard north of Vallerand Road. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
3:08 a.m.: A person on the 600 block of Scarlett Place said two neighbors, a man and a woman, were arguing in the middle of the road and the man was holding a gun at his side and waved it around once. The person said the man had tried to make a recording of the woman smoking marijuana. The woman reportedly told an officer that she was not in an argument with her neighbor. The person who called the police said he told the woman that he would call the police for her, but she claimed she never had a conversation about calling the police and only briefly talked to the man. Officers made no mention of seeing a handgun.
10:42 a.m.: A caller on Glenhaven Drive complained that a homeless person with a large cart was rummaging through garbage cans. The cart was in the road and it wasn’t being moved for oncoming traffic. Police gave the person a warning and had them move along.
7:07 p.m.: A woman said there were several teens smoking marijuana at the skate park at El Pescadero Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road. She said she and her children left the skate park because of the smoking. Police said they didn’t see anyone with marijuana.
8:14 p.m.: A resident on the 2200 block of Summergate Drive told police about a strong odor of marijuana coming from a neighbor’s home. The person was concerned that the neighbor might be cultivating more than the legal number of marijuana plants and said that other neighbors had expressed the same concern.
10:35 a.m.: A driver who stopped to buy an ice cream sandwich and pretzels at the 7-Eleven store, 2360 W. Grant Line Road, said someone broke into her car and stole her purse. The driver needed her car towed after the theft.
Tuesday
1:42 a.m.: A caller reported a suspicious light-colored Dodge Charger parked at Bill Schwartz Park, 1800 Peony Drive. Police checked on the car and found juveniles who were given a warning and turned over to an adult relative.
6:31 a.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that someone had broken into his pickup truck, which was parked near the motel lobby, and had stolen all his tools.
9:25 a.m.: A caller said four homeless people had thrown trash all over the sidewalks along Dr. Powers Park and a home on the 1600 block of Chester Drive.
1:09 p.m.: A horse was seen outside of a fence near Tracy Boulevard on the south side of the Interstate 205. Police did not find the horse.
3:42 p.m.: A resident on the 2400 block of Ponte Mira Court said an elderly neighbor had been harassing her family because they hadn’t mowed their lawn. She said the neighbor had gone by her house three times complaining about the lawn not being mowed. She wanted the incident documented by police.
4:43 p.m.: A caller reported that a man in his late 50s wearing only a bandanna was masturbating on the side of the Holly Drive overpass above Interstate 205. The California Highway Patrol and Tracy police both looked for the man but couldn’t find him.
10:32 p.m.: Police went to the 1300 block of Duncan Drive when a caller reported that someone was stealing a Ford Mustang from in front of a vacant house that had been burglarized recently. The people reportedly attached a chain or rope to the Mustang and attached it to a dark-colored pickup truck to tow it. The vehicles left toward Lincoln Boulevard with another truck following. Police stopped them on Lincoln Boulevard near Grant Line Road and could not confirm whether the Mustang was stolen and had it towed away.
Monday
1:30 a.m.: Police were told of a trash fire in a homeless encampment off MacArthur Drive and Sixth Street in an area called “the pit.” Police found a motor home, trees and trash on fire. Police checked and found that the fire department was on the way to the fire.
5:54 a.m.: A caller said traffic was backed up at International Parkway and Schulte Road because of an accident on the freeway and the police needed to control traffic at the intersection. A traffic officer checked the intersection and agreed that the traffic was backed up but said there was nothing he could do.
9:04 a.m.: A man was upset because employees wouldn’t let him into Community Bank, 951 N. Central Ave. The man was wearing a medical mask on his face and the bank would not let him in because of it. Once they confirmed the man was a customer, he was allowed in, but he took personal items, including a sign, from one of the bank tellers and then ran out of the bank. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the man.
2:04 p.m.: A caller said a man on a motorcycle was doing wheelies and burnouts on the grass in the park at Sienna Park Lane and Willow Park Court. The caller said the motorcyclist went to Tracy Press Park next and was doing wheelies in the grass there too and it was an ongoing problem.
4:49 p.m.: A man with a shaved head was walking on Grant Line Road and yelling at people. Police stopped and talked to the man.
5:24 p.m.: A resident on the 2000 block of Egret Court said a door-to-door salesperson for a solar company was being aggressive. Police talked to the salesperson and advised them to stay away from the area.
10:17 p.m.: Two men wearing backpacks were reportedly looking into vehicles and pulling door handles in the area of Regis Drive and Violet Place. Both men ran away when someone honked a horn at them. Police searched the area and couldn’t find them.
Sunday
12:21 a.m.: A caller on the 800 block of Plantation Drive reported hearing gunshots and a woman’s screams coming from O’Hara Drive. Another caller said there were six teens in a fist fight. Another caller said there were large fireworks and a party with a girl passed out. Police checked the area and didn’t find anyone.
7:05 a.m.: A homeless man allegedly punched a man and stole an energy drink at 11th Street Liquors, 18 E. 11th St. He ran south on Central Avenue before cutting across to Tracy Boulevard. Police stopped a man in front of a store on the 1100 block of 11th Street. The victim positively identified the man, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
9:18 a.m.: A hot air balloon appeared to be in distress as it passed over a store at Valpico Road and South Tracy Boulevard at about 100 feet off the ground. The balloon continued south and landed safely in a field.
9:19 a.m. Police were called to Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave., by neighbors who complained that a religious group was making too much noise. The group was preaching with a microphone and had a permit to be at the park until noon with amplified music and a band.
2:30 p.m.: A man told the police he got a bloody lip in a fight with another man who was beating up his girlfriend near the old Long John Silver’s building on the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard. He said the other man drove off. Police talked with everyone involved in the fight and no one wanted to press charges.
9:08 p.m.: Someone who lives on the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue said a neighbor came over and broke their fence. The neighbor was carrying an ice chest and a fishing pole and was upset about a parking dispute. Police lectured both neighbors on parking codes and trespassing rules.
11:57 p.m.: Three people in a U-Haul allegedly stole something from Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, according to a shopper who said he didn’t know what they took but recognized them from his loss prevention job in Manteca. He said he got the license plate of the vehicle before it got onto the freeway. Officers were trying to investigate the allegations but the store closed at midnight and no one from the business reported a theft.
Saturday
12:03 a.m.: An officer saw a driver speeding down Reddington Drive in a car that looked like it had crashed recently, with a missing bumper and significant front end damage. Another officer found a bumper on Tracy Boulevard near the hospital, where the car might have struck a tree and a light pole. The woman driving the car was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving shortly before 1 a.m.
4:30 p.m. Four people were reportedly fighting near the corner of Eaton and Bessie avenues. None of the people in the fight had weapons and they didn’t want to talk with the police.
8:30 a.m.: Someone at In-N-Out Burger, 575 Clover Road, said the business was having an ongoing problem with a homeless man. They said the man took a swing at some employees a few days earlier and defecated around the restaurant. They wanted the police to warn the man about trespassing, but officers couldn’t find him.
10:17 a.m.: Someone found two huskies, one black and one white, inside a trash enclosure in the shopping center at the corner of South Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. Tracy animal control officers took both dogs to the animal shelter.
4:12 p.m.: A caller told the police about a man and a woman fighting in the middle of Corral Hollow Road just south of Grant Line Road. Both people got into a car, and someone else spotted the car going south on Tracy Boulevard. The police stopped the car on Mount Diablo Road and took their information.
8:28 p.m.: Someone called about the sound of gunshots in the area of Central Avenue and Schulte Road. Another caller from Willow Park Court said there were fireworks to the north, maybe near Williams Middle School, 1600 Tennis Lane. A police officer in the area could see fireworks going off but couldn’t tell where they were coming from. A person on Duncan Drive called around 9 p.m. about aerial fireworks and loud music in the Cooper Road area, just south of Grant Line Road. People at a nearby home told the police they were celebrating a wedding and would not be launching any more fireworks.
10:42 p.m.: A homeless man was allegedly harassing customers by asking them for money at the Shell gas station, 3725 N. Tracy Blvd. The man had been urinating by the carwash and then passed out in the restroom. Police arrested him on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Friday
1:54 a.m.: A caller said a man was sleeping in an alley behind the AM-PM mini-mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller was concerned that the man might get run over and said he was making a mess. Police said the man would move along.
11:14 a.m.: A man told the police he arrived home on the 400 block of Escatta Avenue to find that someone had turned over a bucket in his backyard and someone had put trash into his recycling bin.
1:19 p.m.: A driver who got into an argument with construction workers at Corral Hollow and Valpico roads wanted the police to find out why the workers were trying to antagonize drivers. The driver had been stopped because of the construction, but traffic was eventually allowed to pass.
5:18 p.m.: Someone called from the 2000 block of Iroula Way and said they bought a car and tried to register it at the Department of Motor Vehicles but found that the odometer had been tampered with and the smog certificate had been forged. The buyer tried to speak with the seller, but there was no answer.
7:01 p.m.: A driver was seen speeding through the neighborhood of Duncan Drive. The car was not stopping at stop signs and took a corner so fast it began to swerve out of control. The car was last seen heading east on Duncan Drive and it might belong to someone living on Alegre Drive.
7:10 p.m.: A woman wearing a bright pink shirt reportedly stole nearly $2,000 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty, 2575 Naglee Road. She jumped into a car that headed east across the parking lot, and a passenger could be seen throwing sensors from the packages out the window. An off-duty employee took a picture of the getaway car.
10:59 p.m.: A man threw a drink at the manager in the drive-thru window at McDonald’s, 1820 W. 11th St., because he didn’t get enough ketchup packets with his meal. The manager locked the doors to the restaurant after the man pulled out but told the police he left the area.
July 25
12:09 a.m.: A man fled from police officers who tried to talk to him after he reportedly threatened a woman with a knife in an argument near Lincoln Boulevard and Lowell Avenue. He rode off on a bicycle and then ran into a home and jumped fences in the area of Duncan Drive, running through backyards. At one point he was reported to be on the roof of a home near Grant Line Road. Officers searched with a police dog but couldn’t pick up the man’s trail. After more than an hour, they called off the search and took the bike the man left behind.
4:03 a.m.: A caller on the 1500 block of Kavanagh Avenue said a man was lying in the road and then got up and was screaming as he took off his clothes. Police found the discarded clothing and talked the man into coming out of the bushes where he was hiding. They noted that he had a medical issue and had an ambulance take him to a hospital.
9:21 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Montauban Street said a drone was hovering over her backyard and other neighbor’s yards. She thought it belonged to someone at one of two nearby homes. The woman was given information about related laws and privacy issues and asked to call back if she found out who owned the drone.
3:49 p.m.: A resident on the 2500 of Kinsey Way said someone shattered a car window the night before. An officer checked the car and said it appeared the driver’s side window had been shot with a pellet gun. The owner of the car was not home at the time and there didn’t appear to be any security cameras in the area.
8:01 p.m.: Two men stole 25 bottles of perfume worth about $3,000 from Ulta Beauty, 2475 Naglee Road, and got into a four-door black Cadillac. Employees said they had a picture of the car’s license plate. The same pair might have stolen from an Ulta store in Livermore about 20 minutes before the Tracy theft, but the license plates of the getaway cars weren’t the same.
9:32 p.m.: An employee at Valero, 153 E. 11th St., said a light colored Mazda had been parked at one of the pumps for more than 35 minutes and a group of people standing nearby had refused to leave when the employee asked them to move along. Police checked on the group and found one person who was wanted on a no-bail warrant and arrested him. The car, which the police suspected had been stolen, was towed away while Hayward police officers tried to reach the registered owner.
11:38 p.m.: A man in his 20s was reportedly offering to buff out people’s vehicles and trying to sell marijuana and other things out of truck in a parking lot on the 1800 block of West 11th Street. The man was also. He was gone when the police arrived.
