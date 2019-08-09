Tracy police got a call from Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, at 1:27 p.m. Saturday after a man who was at the store about an hour earlier allegedly threatened to return and “shoot up” the business. The store reportedly had a video of the man making the threat, and he was believed to have left a menacing letter for a woman who works at the store on July 31.
At 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, police were called back to the store because someone saw that the man had returned and was at a checkout counter. Officers arrived and took the man into custody without incident as he tried to leave the store. They noted that he was not armed.
Police took the 69-year-old man to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of making terrorist threats and held on $150,000 bail pending a Thursday afternoon court hearing in Manteca.
Tracy police received 1,841 calls for service from Aug. 1 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:56 a.m.: A drivers license and several membership cards were found stashed behind a paper towel rack in the emergency room restroom at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd. The name listed on the drivers license had not reported it lost or stolen and was never listed as a patient at the hospital. Police tried to contact the owner but couldn’t get an answer.
7:56 a.m.: Someone stole a water wagon from a construction site at MacArthur Drive and Schulte Road. The black water wagon held 500 gallons and was on a white 2018 trailer. Construction crews didn’t have any suspects in the theft.
12:23 p.m.: A man riding a bike was seen looking into the vehicles of guests staying at the Extended Stay hotel, 2526 Pavilion Parkway. The man was gone when police arrived. The hotel called back and said the man had returned and police found him near Staples.
2:05 p.m.: A man in the 2900 block of Holly Drive said he was being harassed by a woman. The man and woman met online and he gave her his address and invited her over to his home. The man said when she arrived she asked for $600 to have sex and he refused and told to leave. The woman told police over the phone the man owed her $600 for wear and tear on her vehicle driving from San Jose. When the officer told her to take the issue to court she hung up on him. Police advised the man to block her number and call police if she returned. Almost two hours later the man said the woman had called him 23 more times from a private number since he last spoke to officers. The man said he was willing to pay her the $600 late at the end of the month. The woman said she would stop calling if he paid her.
6:52 p.m.: An ex-employee at the FedEx warehouse, 5655 Hood Way, keyed the manager’s pickup truck within the hour. Two witnesses were standing by and the ex-employee had already left.
8:20 p.m.: A caller said group of adults walked up to her at the El Pescadero Skate Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., and said they were going to hurt her and her friend. The caller said there was a 13-year-old boy at the skate park she doesn’t like and the group of adults were related to the teen boy.
11:02 p.m. : A car crashed into a field off Acacia Street and Mae Avenue and ended up in a playing field on the southwest side of the Tracy Learning Center. The driver was detained on suspicion of drunken driving, and police looked for a school employee to check the extent of the damage to the field.
Tuesday
3:45 a.m.: Someone calling from the Best Western Luxury Inn, 811 W Clover Road, said three people in a U-Haul box truck were driving through the parking lot and one might have a gun. A hotel security guard thought the people in the truck might have been stealing at the hotel and said one of them pulled something out of a pocket that might have been either a gun or a burglary tool. The caller said they might have been casing the hotel, but then the truck left northbound on Tracy Boulevard.
4:23 a.m.: A man seen was punching himself in the face near the south entrance to Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street.
5:05 a.m.: A homeless woman was heard screaming for help for more than an hour at the Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave. The woman was near the dumpsters at the complex and said she had been drugged. Officers called for an ambulance to take her to the hospital.
9:13 a.m.: Two water heaters were reported as stolen from a house under construction on the 2400 block of Marigold Lane. Two more thefts of water heaters from that area were also reported to have happened last week.
1:06 p.m.: A motorcyclist was hit by a driver in a Toyota Highlander that fled the scene at Byron and Corral Hollow roads. The motorcycle rider said he was not injured and the Toyota drove off into the Safeway shopping center lot. The rider could not give a description of the driver of the Toyota or how many people were in the vehicle.
2:45 p.m.: Three vehicles were involved in a crash that blocked the entrance to the Montessori School, 110 S. Tracy Boulevard. Ambulances responded to the crash that involved children that didn’t attended the school. At least one person complained of pain to a finger. Three tow trucks were called to clear the roadway.
5:03 p.m.: A woman said a teen age boy ran up to her and tried to steal her purse while she was walking in the parking lot in front of HomeGoods, 2960 W. Grant Line Road. The boy was wearing a t-shirt and basketball shorts and was last seen running toward Walmart. Police checked the area to Costco and couldn’t find the teen.
7:04 p.m.: A caller said he was watching camera footage of a man breaking into his Dodge Ram pickup truck on the 800 block of Lourence Drive. The caller told police he was watching a live feed from the camera and the man was inside his truck in the driver’s seat. When police got to the pickup the man had left.
Monday
2:09 a.m.: A caller in the 499 block of Lindsey Lane said people were smoking marijuana in their backyard and being very loud. Officers said people were talking quietly and issued a warning.
4:21 a.m.: Police were called to the Chevron gas station, 1960 W. 11th Street, for a man yelling in the parking lot that might be intoxicated. The caller said the man had been at the station since the night before. Police found the man talking to tree. the man was cited and released for trespassing.
10:30 a.m.: A man and a woman were seen taking merchandise form Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and loading it into dark grey Chevy Impala parked in a handicapped space. The pair went back into the store and were concealing more items from the electronics and girls department when officer stopped them. Both were arrested and the woman was released with a citation while the man was found to have a no bail warrant from Lodi on a theft charge.
1:41 p.m.: A property owner checking on vacant house in the 800 block of Sequoia Boulevard found one woman and two men and dog inside the residence. One of the people was carrying a pan of water. The property owner said the three left headed toward Palm Circle and police couldn’t find them.
3:04 p.m.: A man with no shirt was running around the intersection of 11th Street and Tracy Boulevard yelling at passing vehicles and trying to direct traffic. Police couldn’t find the man.
7:19 p.m.: An employee at the Grocery Outlet, 825 W. 11th Street said he was almost run over by a group of people after they shoplifted from the store. The employee said five people were inside stealing items and then got into a gray Ford Fusion. When the employee stepped out the store the driver reportedly tried to run him down. The employee was able to jump out of the way and was uninjured. The cost of the items stolen was about $200.
8:16 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Kings Canyon Court said a neighbor’s dogs broke into her backyard and tried to attack her. The woman said she managed to reach her house before the dogs, two pit bulls, could get her. The dogs were still in the backyard and a house sitter was able to get the dogs put away. Officers sent animal control an email about the incident.
Sunday
1:44 a.m.: A woman called the police from the 900 block of Bordona Lane saying a man was screaming and banging on her front door. She said her husband went to yell at the man to tell him to leave. The man, who was wearing shorts and a T-shirt, left the house and walked toward MacArthur Drive. Officers found him and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk in public.
10:21 a.m.: Someone watching through a surveillance camera saw a homeless man sleeping on a bench in front of a restaurant on the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road. They tried using a speaker to talk to the man, but he didn’t respond. Police found the man and had him move along.
12:05 p.m.: A real estate agent said people had broken into a house on the 800 block of West Beverly Place, leaving cigarette butts and syringes around the house. Police checked the house and couldn’t find any sign of forced entry. The drug paraphernalia was collected for safe disposal.
2:16 p.m.: A caller said a woman behind the wheel of a green Ford Explorer was twitching and behaving erratically as she drove through the Walmart parking lot at 3010 W. Grant Line Road,. The caller said she saw the car run a red light by a nearby bank and nearly hit several cars in the parking lot. Police looked for the car but couldn’t find it. Just after 8 p.m., a green Ford Explorer crashed into a parked car on the 1900 block of Bessie Avenue. The woman who was driving it walked away from the crash and was stopped by the police, who arrested her and called an ambulance to the police station to draw a sample of her blood.
7:37 p.m.: Three teens in a blue Ford truck were seen spinning doughnuts at Mount Diablo Avenue and Third Street.
9:11 p.m.: Someone reported a large group of kids setting off fireworks in Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive. Police gave the kids a warning.
10:34 p.m.: A person called and said they heard fireworks, an explosion or a shot fired from somewhere north of the 1300 block of Tom Fowler Drive. An off-duty police officer also called and insisted someone was firing a gun in the area. Police checked the area but couldn’t find anything.
Saturday
1:32 a.m.: Police responded to the 1400 block of Gentry Lane after someone called and said that a man tried to climb over a fence and then the caller heard someone trying to get into the house. Police arrived and found the potential intruder and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
8:24 a.m.: A person at the AM-PM store, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway, reported that a man had just vandalized a gas pump. An officer reviewed a security video and determined that it didn’t appear to be a deliberate act of vandalism. It showed that the man pumped his gas, went into the store, went back out, talked on his phone for a bit, and then drove off, seemingly unaware that he still had the pump nozzle attached to his car.
2:44 p.m.: Police responded to a two-car crash, with one car flipped over and a woman trapped inside, on the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road. Police helped the woman out of the car, and though she did not appear to be seriously injured, she complained of leg pain. Both cars had to be towed away and one person was taken to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
3:53 p.m.: A person at the former Orchard Supply Hardware warehouse, 2650 N. MacArthur Drive, reported that a man was inside the distribution center and tried to hide when he realized he had been seen. Police searched the building for about an hour but did not find anyone.
5:59 p.m.: Someone reported that a tanker truck had tipped over at the roundabout at 11th Street and Grant Line Road. Police turned the case over to the California Highway Patrol.
Friday
5:23 a.m.: A caller said there was a white van parked facing against traffic in front of an empty house for sale on the 2900 block of Georgia Court. The caller said he saw the truck pull up in front of the house at 1 a.m. on his security cameras but he couldn’t tell how many people were inside. None of his neighbors knew where the van’s occupants had gone but he thought it looked suspicious.
10:35 a.m.: A UPS driver at Verizon Wireless, 2722 Naglee Road, was reportedly assaulted by two men who stole boxes of phones. A caller who wasn’t at the store said two men knocked the driver down and took three boxes containing the phones. The driver was unhurt. Someone saw the men drive away fast in a purple pickup truck. A California Highway Patrol helicopter searched the interstates in the Livermore area for the truck but couldn’t find them.
10:58 a.m.: A woman on the 1800 block of Heather Court wanted the police to talk to her 16-year-old son about stealing her vehicle last night. She said he crashed the vehicle into a pole somewhere near Freiler School, 2421 W. Lowell Ave.
2:20: A man said someone broke into his vehicle at Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd., and stole his backpack with his passport, flight details and a few other things.
5:47 p.m.: A man called the police after he got into an argument with the father of a 19-year-old driver whom he followed to the 1900 block of Raven Court. The man said the young driver sped past his home at 50 mph and he jumped into his pickup truck and followed him to confront him about speeding through the neighborhood. When he did, the driver’s father came out and threatened to fight him. Police told the man to wait in his truck and not confront the father and son again.
6:02 p.m.: A man called and complained to the police about people living in tents in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., near North School. An officer went to the park and checked the tents. The man vented his frustrations about the homeless in the park and was told that the police had no legal grounds to make them leave the park.
8:37 p.m.: A resident on the 800 block Henry Court said she couldn’t get her sprinklers to turn off and she needed help to turn off the water to her home. A standby crew was notified of the situation.
10:22 p.m.: A woman who lives on the 1100 block of Montgomery Lane said two men had tried to take the wheels off her vehicle parked at her home. She said her husband chased the men away, but their cameras might have recorded the attempted theft. The couple thought the men might be associated with a white pickup truck seen in the neighborhood earlier. Nothing was taken and there was no damage to the vehicle.
Aug. 1
4:51 a.m.: Police responded to the 500 block of Cumberland Drive for a report of a man carrying a bag and looking into cars. Police arrived and found a 35-year-old man who was wanted on warrants for vandalism and aggravated assault, and they also charged him with resisting arrest.
3:55 p.m.: Police went to Hacienda Motel, 639 W. 11th St., for a probation search on two people staying there. Both of the people, a 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale. Officers took them to San Joaquin County Jail, where they were each held on $120,000 bail pending a Monday afternoon court hearing in Manteca.
4:23 p.m.: Workers at In-N-Out Burger, 575 W. Clover Road, reported that a man who had been told to stay away from the restaurant was back. Police searched the area and found the 29-year-old man nearby and arrested him on suspicion of failing to update his sex offender registration.
4:59 p.m.: Police responded to Souza Park South, 3160 Antonio Loop, after two boys reportedly set a trash can on fire and ran away. Police caught the boys and then released them to their parents.
8:17 p.m.: Police made a traffic stop near the intersection of Central and Mount Diablo avenues and learned that the driver had a warrant for his arrest based on a previous charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police added new firearms charges, plus charges of possessing marijuana for sale, and took the 44-year-old man to the county jail, where he was held on $340,000 bail pending a Tuesday afternoon court hearing in Manteca.
9:51 p.m.: Police went to the 2300 block of Robert Gabriel Drive for a report of a man yelling profanities at his neighbor and using an air horn to antagonize the neighbor’s dogs, who bark every night. Police talked to the man, who agreed to be quiet for the rest of the night.
10:11 p.m.: Police responded to a car crash in the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. An initial call indicated that someone had been injured, but the police dispatch log did not state that medics were needed. Both cars had to be towed away.
