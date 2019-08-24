A woman called police at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday and reported that she was being sexually harassed through Facebook. She told police that she had exchanged contact information with a man after a minor car crash last week. The man then looked her up on Facebook and began asking for sexual favors in recompense for the damage to his vehicle.
Police contacted the man, who denied sending any such messages, and told him not to contact the woman, and they told the woman to call the police again if he continued to message her.
Tracy police received 1,489 calls for service from Aug. 15 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:07 a.m.: A caller in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Whispering Winds Drive said two vehicles had been racing up and down the street off and on all night long. Police searched the area and couldn’t find anyone racing.
6:19 a.m.: Someone taking a walk said there was a black pistol laying on the sidewalk near the old Long John Silver’s restaurant at Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road. Police checked and said it was an Airsoft pellet gun.
12:04 p.m.: A driver in a white Mustang convertible with the top down was spinning doughnuts and driving recklessly in the 3900 block of Comstock Place. The caller said the Mustang was speeding as well and jumped the curb and hit a small tree and then headed into a nearby neighborhood. The caller said they had a video of the Mustang driving.
2:04 p.m.: A caller said there was an explosion from the creek at Plasencia Fields, 2200 Krohn Road. The caller said the explosion was powerful enough to shake their home and there was smoke coming from the area. Police and firefighters checked the area and couldn’t find any signs of an explosion.
4:40 p.m.: A man was knocking on a door of a room at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., looking for someone. When the man was told the person he was looking for wasn’t there he started an argument. The resident in the room asked for the man to leave but instead he parked in front of the room in a red Ford Expedition. The man had left when police arrived.
5:32 p.m.: A man and a woman in a Chevy pickup truck were seen pulling up to the storage area at Les Schwab Tires, 3260 W. Grant Line Road, and stealing between four and six tires. The truck was last seen heading toward Grant Line Road. The caller got the license number of the truck, which belonged to a truck that had been stolen but since recovered. Police were checking on the registered owner of the truck and trying to reach someone at the tire store.
8:55 p.m. A caller said a homeless man and woman had been camping out at Tracy Press Park, 731 Weeping Willow Drive, for over a week smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. A caller wanted them talked to about having and open container in the park and smoking marijuana in public. Police issued the pair a warning.
Tuesday
12:03 a.m.: A woman said someone was banging on her door in the 800 block of Applegate Court and screaming about a charger. The woman said she was home with her 28-year-old son, who was asleep. The woman told police the man kept knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell and yelling, “I left my phone charger in your house.” Police talked to the man and found out he was a friend of the 28-year-old and had left the charger at the house during an earlier visit. The man was told the woman would not get the charger for him or wake her son, and he was told not to return to the house.
2:34 a.m.: A man was in an argument with someone he claimed tried to steal his belongings while he was asleep at the El Pescadero Skate Park, 250 W. Kavangh Ave. The man originally called police dispatchers and rambled about a variety of things, including information to a murder and a relative in law enforcement. Dispatchers heard what sounded like a physical fight as someone yelled “he tried to kill him.” Police arrested one man for assault.
9:10 a.m.: The owner of a dark blue Volkswagen Golf reported it as stolen from Quality Cleaners, 3081 N. Tracy Blvd.
12:53 p.m.: A 21-year-old woman said she was thrown out a vehicle by her boyfriend at Duncan Russell High School. The woman waited near the gate and then walked away toward Holly Drive. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the woman.
1:05 p.m.: A caller from the 4100 block of Reids way said a woman in a grey or blue Lexus was driving around stealing bags filled with donations for Disabled Veterans.. the caller said the car had a number of the pink donation bags in it. Police said they would check the area for the car.
6:24 p.m.: Police were called to a brush fire on Mount Diablo just east of Central Avenue. They were originally told it might be a house fire but later found that the fire was in a homeless encampment. The local fire department arrived to put it out.
10:10 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Lincoln Boulevard said they heard a gunshot and saw a flash in the middle of the street.
Monday
3:18 a.m.: Police issued an emergency protective order after a 31-year-old man allegedly tried to break into a house on the 1800 block of Deborah Street for the second time in a week. A resident at the house chased him away toward Grant Line Road and called the police, who found the man near Holly Drive and Grant Line Road and arrested him on a no-bail warrant on charges of causing great bodily injury and causing harm or death of an elder or dependent adult.
8:06 a.m.: A driver left the AM-PM mini-mart, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway, with the gas pump nozzle still attached. An employee at the station said there was a video of the incident, but they didn’t want a police report; they just wanted the nozzle back. Police left a message for the registered owner of the car to call the police department.
9:27 p.m.: A person who lives on the 600 block of Horseshoe Loop told the police that a neighbor’s dog, described as a terrier-Rhodesian ridgeback mix, ran up and tried to attack him when the neighbor opened the garage door. The police couldn’t find the dog’s owner but left a note warning that if anyone else complained and the dog was seen at large, the owner would be cited.
3:22 p.m.: A person called and said a man was behaving strangely at Public Storage, 400 W. Larch Road. The caller said the man, who arrived with his mother, got paranoid and aggressive when she went into the office and said he would run away if the police came. While the caller was talking to the police, the man was reportedly outside trying to set something on fire and throw it. Police arrested the man on two counts of throwing an object at vehicles.
4:07 p.m.: A woman with a sledgehammer and a woman with a drill were seen arguing with a man in the middle of the road next to Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. The man got into a Jeep and left the area. Police stopped two people and determined that it was a family argument and no one had been injured.
9:27 p.m.: A woman called the police and said the person who found her father’s cellphone was refusing to give it back to him. She said her father left his phone at the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St., around 4 a.m. He called the phone around 8 p.m., and a man answered and said he would give the phone back if the owner gave him money. But when the owner went to get his phone, the finder refused to return it. He was gone when the police arrived.
11:03 p.m.: Someone complained about a driver revving their engine and driving recklessly up and down Second Street near Central Avenue.
Sunday
12:11 a.m.: Police received a couple of calls about a party on the 2000 block of Vivian Court that was getting louder as the night went on. Officers talked to the hosts and warned them to turn the music down.
2:06 a.m.: A fight involving 20 people, both men and women, was reported outside The Grant Bar & Lounge, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. Officers arrived and said the people in the fight had left the area.
12:14 p.m.: Someone told the police that about seven men were drinking beer near the playground at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle, and one of them urinated in the bushes nearby. Police stopped and talked to five people.
2:25 p.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, said that someone who claimed to be from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office had been calling and harassing them, but the sheriff’s office had confirmed that no one there was making the phone calls. The resident wanted the police to be aware of the calls.
6:09 p.m.: A man who appeared drunk left Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th St., and got into the driver’s seat of a blue BMW in the north lot of the Tracy Police Department. The man could be seen on police department surveillance cameras driving out of the parking lot onto 11th Street. Police stopped the car on the 1100 block of West 11th Street and arrested the driver on suspicion of drunken driving and had the car towed.
9:10 p.m.: Aerial fireworks were seen off Lammers Road in the area between Kimball High School and the Redbridge subdivision.
Saturday
2:32 a.m.: A person called from the 1500 block of Parkside Court and said three cars had pulled up on the wrong side of the road with their headlights off and someone was riding around the court on a bicycle. The person thought they might be casing the area. The cars and the bicyclist were all gone when the police arrived.
6:19 a.m.: A caller told police a man was sleeping on the ground covered in blankets in the breezeway of a business on the 2300 block of North Tracy Blvd. The caller wanted someone to tell him to leave the area. Police arrived and had the man move along.
10:39 a.m.: A man who had been wandering around the neighborhood walked into an open garage on the 1100 block of Rusher Street, where he was confronted by a neighbor. After looking into some vehicles, the man got into a white utility truck and headed toward Lowell Avenue. Police stopped the man a few minutes later and arrested him on a no-bail warrant for revocation of parole and warrant out of Manteca for possession of a controlled substance, visiting an area where a controlled substance is used and giving false information to a police officer. Police checked with residents in the neighborhood he was wandering in and one person said their truck keys were missing.
2:09 p.m.: Someone called from the football stadium at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Ave., to have a screaming parent ejected from a youth football game. Police dispatchers could hear the woman screaming in the background of the call. Police took a report.
3:04 p.m.: A driver hit a fire hydrant on Valpico Road between Corral Hollow Road and Sycamore Parkway, causing a 30-foot-high geyser. A public works crew was called to shut off the water.
7:38 p.m.: A man who was evicted from Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, was reported to be stumbling and screaming as he walked along the road in front of the apartment complex. Police talked to the man but didn’t take a report.
9:34 p.m.: A man at Texas Roadhouse, 2422 Naglee Road, was reportedly “trying to fight everyone” in the restaurant. A second caller said the man was outside the restaurant trying to start fights with people and he spat in the manager’s face. He was last seen walking across the parking lot toward El Pollo Loco. Police found the man and arrested him on suspicion of assault.
11:24 p.m.: A caller on the 2800 block of Rhett Court said a stranger who was either homeless or drunk came in through the back door of his house during a party and was still there. The caller said the stranger had to jump a fence to get inside. When officers arrived, he had gone out to the front yard and then left the area. Officers found him on Gomes Court and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was booked into the county jail.
Friday
2:23 a.m.: A security guard at the Best Western, 811 W. Clover Road, reported that someone in a white car had just broken into her personal car. Police got a description of the car and one of the suspects.
7:48 a.m.: A person on the 600 block of Sequoia Boulevard reported that a suspicious-looking man was pacing around the neighborhood. Police found the man and learned that he was on probation. A search of the man turned up a BB gun, which police confiscated before releasing him with a citation.
3:32 p.m.: A woman reported that her son was attacked by another teenager while walking home from Tracy High School along Beverly Place. Other teens said the assailant hit the victim with a gun and took a gold chain and a cellphone from him. Police learned that there were possibly two assailants, and they were likely on Carlton Way. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp. Police found the alleged assailants and recovered a handgun and a phone.
3:39 p.m.: A young man reported that the passenger in a gray Hummer had brandished a handgun at him and his friends on the 500 block of Mabel Josephine Drive in front of Kelly School. Police found a Hummer matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Sixth Street, but it was unoccupied. Police also notified the principal of Kelly School of the incident.
5:08 p.m.: A woman reported that two teens, apparently a brother-sister duo, attacked her in a parking lot on the 1800 block of West 11th Street after her grandmother opened her car door, hitting the car next to her. The victim said the young woman punched her repeatedly while the young man held her. Meanwhile, a woman who appeared to be the assailants’ mother waited in their car. Police got a description of the suspects.
7:44 p.m.: Someone called and reported that a man was lying down at the intersection of Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads with a shopping cart next to him, and the caller said it looked like the man needed an ambulance. When police arrived, the man was up and dancing. Police then learned that the man belonged at a nearby group care home and took him there.
11:17 p.m.: Police stopped a Mercedes SUV after an officer reportedly saw the driver speed past the intersection of Grant Line Road and MacArthur Drive. Two people were detained, and the driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and drunken driving.
Aug. 15
12:12 a.m.: Police responded to a burglary alarm at Ulta Beauty, 2475 Naglee Road, and discovered that the glass front doors of the business were shattered. Police contacted the store’s corporate owners, who reported that three other stores in nearby cities were also burglarized. The business had security camera video of the break-in, and police got a description of two burglars, one wearing a hoodie and the other wearing a mask. The burglars reportedly filled two bags with merchandise, adding up to about $5,000 worth of men’s fragrances.
10:58 a.m.: Police went to Auto Zone, 1122 W. 11th St., after a woman reported that she had seen her gold Toyota Camry, which she said had been stolen a few days ago, and the people she believed stole the car. Police arrived and arrested a 31-year-old woman.
4:56 p.m.: A worker at Ross, 2483 Naglee Road, reported that a customer left her dog behind in a shopping cart in the store. The customer, an elderly woman, reportedly said she had low blood sugar and needed to get something to eat, but 15 minutes later, she had not returned, and the dog was becoming increasingly agitated.
4 57 p.m.: A person at Victoria’s Secret in the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, reported that about $1,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen.
11:11 p.m.: Someone at Chevron, 3775 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a possible drunken driver had pulled into the gas station. Police arrived and found that the driver was wanted on warrants for theft and drug possession.
