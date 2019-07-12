Tracy police officers joined San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Department of Justice in searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after the man was reportedly seen Wednesday evening in the area of Platti Road and Tracy Boulevard, north of the city.
Police had been asked to be on the lookout for the man, who was sought in connection with a shooting in the Merced area. Department of Justice officers had been looking near Tracy Boulevard and Finck Road earlier in the evening when someone reported seeing him at 8:01 p.m. near Platti Road.
Officers surrounded the area and called for Tracy Police Department’s armored vehicle. Police believed the man was in or near a farmhouse off the road. A helicopter from the Stockton Police Department and a drone from Manteca Police Department were called in to help with the search.
Officers detained a man they found on a tractor but determined he wasn’t their suspect. After nearly three hours, including a search by a police dog, they were unable to find the man and called off the search.
Tracy police received 1,846 calls for service from July 3 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3 a.m.: A white Ford pickup truck was stolen from a home on the 1400 block of Wall Street. The owner heard his truck starting, went outside and saw it driving away. Police spotted the truck on MacArthur Drive a few minutes later. The truck was stopped on 11th Street and the driver was arrested and taken to San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing a stolen vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court this afternoon.
4:07 a.m.: A pickup truck flipped three times after it was struck in a crash on Corral Hollow Road near the 11th Street intersection, and a person was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital for treatment. The other car was a Nissan Maxima that was damaged and smoking after the crash. The driver of the Nissan was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and taken to the same hospital to be checked before being taken to jail.
8:41 a.m.: A caller said there was a naked man inside Carniceria Rosita, 2354 East St., near the back of the store. Police checked and found that the person was wearing a leather bathing suit.
11:15 a.m.: A maintenance worker for a property management company discovered what he thought was a marijuana grow house on the 1400 block of Jones Lane and told the police. No other information was provided.
12:44 p.m.: Police officers were called to help deputies searching for a prowler on the 2800 block of South Depot Master Drive. A woman had called 911 after she saw a man with a ponytail in her backyard. Police arrived and saw the man jump a fence and run away. The man ran through a new housing development and grabbed a bicycle and pedaled through a nearby orchard. Police caught the man in a field and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, giving false identification and parole violations. He is scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court this morning.
4:43 p.m.: Employees at Best Buy, 2550 Naglee Road, said a woman tried to buy merchandise with counterfeit $100 bills. When the employees wouldn’t complete the transaction, the woman left the store with the fake money. Employees told police she had been in the store before, shoplifting.
Tuesday
12:50 a.m.: Someone reported a car on fire after it reportedly rear-ended a big rig at the intersection of 11th Street and Chrisman Road. The California Highway Patrol ended up taking the call.
7:23 a.m.: At least two people called police to report that someone in Tracy was selling illegal fireworks through Facebook Marketplace.
10:26 a.m.: A woman at Palomar and Redington drives reported that her neighbor’s three dogs barked constantly and charged into the fence as if they were trying to break it down. She noted that the dogs got into her yard and killed her dog two years ago. Police said they would send the dog owner information on the city’s policies regarding barking dogs.
11:09 a.m.: At least three people called Tracy police after a Toyota Camry ran up onto the median divider on 11th Street just west of Tracy Boulevard. Police arrived and took a report.
12:48 p.m.: A person reported that another person was in violation of a restraining order after showing up at Tracy Interfaith Ministries at the same time as the caller. Police noted that there was no violation and they just happened to show up at the same time. Police also noted that the caller had been asked to leave the site the day before because of making constant accusations.
4:07 p.m.: Police responded to the intersection of Schulte Road and Sycamore Parkway after a Saturn Ion crashed into a tree and the driver could not get out of the car because of damage to the door. Police called an ambulance to take the driver to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital and a tow truck had to take the Saturn away.
4:56 p.m.: A man on the 600 block of Mabel Josephine Drive called police after he signed up for a loan by way of the Google Play app. One of the conditions of the loan was that he send someone $1,000, but he didn’t know who he sent the money to, and his only contacts for the loan were through phone numbers in Florida. The man then realized that it was probably a scam.
Monday
1:28 a.m.: A woman on the 2600 block of Green Haven Court called police after seeing her neighbor’s car being towed away. She said it didn’t look legitimate because the car apparently had its emergency brake on and the tires were screeching as the tow truck dragged it away. Police got a call a couple of minutes later confirming that the car was being repossessed.
10 a.m.: Someone reported that a car with three women in it crashed through a fence and into a ditch near the intersection of Paradise Road and Skylark Way. No injuries were reported, but a second tow truck was needed to pull the car out of the ditch.
12:10 p.m.: A man with a rolling backpack was seen on the 1900 block of Chester Drive walking toward Dr. Powers Park, checking front doors and looking into backyards along the way. Police found him and took down his name.
1:25 p.m.: At least three people called to report a fire on West Sixth Street between the 600 and 800 blocks. One of the callers said it appeared that transients had started the fire.
1:29 p.m.: A person called police to report that a woman was raped June 22 after her date put something in her drink. Police were informed that there might be two victims, and they are investigating.
2:50 p.m.: A person on the 200 block of Brannon Drive reported that people were setting up a prefabricated storage shed at a homeless camp on the other side of the wall between the caller’s home and Interstate 205. The caller said the people had pulled up in a gray sedan. Police determined that the camp was on California Highway Patrol jurisdiction.
5:15 p.m.: A woman reported that her 14-year-old daughter had been touched inappropriately, and she knew only the first name of the person and where the person worked. A man who called shortly afterward was described as extremely irate and said he would go find the person. Police assured him that an officer would be out to take the report.
Sunday
2:20 a.m.: A man at the Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road, said his roommate grabbed a knife and was threatening to kill him. Tracy police arrived and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of battery, brandishing a weapon and making threats.
8:36 a.m.: Someone reported that a homeless man was defecating on the sidewalk in front of Walgreen’s, 1830 W. 11th St. Police told the man to move along.
11:39 a.m.: A woman reported that a car rear-ended her car at the intersection of Larch Road and Tracy Boulevard and pushed her into another car. She wasn’t injured, but her car had to be towed away.
6:28 p.m.: Tracy police went to Hoyt Park, 234 Dale Odell Drive, for a report of people standing around a man who was struggling to stay on his feet. The caller suspected that the man and the people he was with were drinking or using drugs. Police arrived and called an ambulance for the man, who was apparently suffering from a drug overdose.
8:40 p.m.: A man on the 1100 block of Duncan Drive reported that a teenager in a black Lexus had just shot out his window with a pellet gun. The man chased after the Lexus and got the car’s license plate number. Police found the Lexus about 45 minutes later and took a report.
10:54 p.m.: Police went to Sunset Liquors, 2355 Parker Ave., after an employee reported that a drunken man was making threats, saying, ‘Next time I see you I’m going to bash your face in.” Police arrived and arrested the 33-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
Saturday
5:59 a.m.: Police responded to the 2600 block of Golden Springs Drive after a man crashed his car into two parked cars and then into a fence. Two cars had to be towed away.
12:19 p.m.: Police went to the intersection of Grant Line and Naglee roads after four or five cars crashed on Grant Line just west of Naglee. At least one of the cars had to be towed away.
4:11 p.m.: A person called to complain about homeless people who had been staying in front of Walgreen’s, 1830 W. 11th St., for the past week, defecating on the sidewalk and leaving used needles and trash everywhere. Police informed the caller that it would be up to the property owner to make a trespassing complaint.
7 p.m.: A man told police that two men had just broken into his truck in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, 2790 Naglee Road, and he followed them until they got into a big rig and drove off. He reportedly saw someone throw a laptop computer from the truck along Interstate 205 between Tracy Boulevard and MacArthur Drive, but it was not his laptop. Police collected the laptop and took a report.
9:01 p.m.: Police responded to the intersection of Grant Line and Naglee roads after a motorcycle reportedly flipped over in the roadway near the intersection. An ambulance was dispatched as well, but witnesses reported that the rider was up and walking around, and he was sitting on the curb when police arrived. A tow truck was called to take the motorcycle away.
10:05 p.m.: Police responded to a report of an assault at Portuguese Hall, 430 W. Ninth St. Someone told them that a guest at an event at the hall had bitten a security guard. The guest, who had reportedly been drinking, walked away before police arrived.
Friday
12:24 a.m.: A car crashed into the roundabout circle at the intersection of West Lowell Avenue and Blandford Lane after the driver swerved to avoid running over an animal. Police called an ambulance for the man and a tow truck for his car.
1:59 a.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of North C Street after a man reported that someone was pounding on his back door. Police arrested one person on a misdemeanor charge.
9:39 a.m.: A person on the 1400 block of Promenade Circle reported finding a bullet hole in a rental vehicle and the bullet sitting on the driver’s seat. Police took a report.
10:13 a.m.: A person at the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th St., reported that a man who had been renting a room was refusing to check out. Police were informed that another man, two women, and three or four children had also been staying in that room. Police had to chase at least one person down, and they arrested two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, on misdemeanor charges. Police also called an ambulance for the woman, who had cut her hand on a fence.
12:34 p.m.: Police and ambulances responded to a crash between a Nissan Altima and a Ford SUV on Valpico Road just west of MacArthur Drive. There were four teenage girls in the Nissan, and three ambulances responded, with one possible head injury reported. Both vehicles had to be towed away.
1:32 p.m.: A passerby reported a group of protesters in front of the Islamic Society, 350 N. Corral Hollow Road. Police determined that it was a peaceful demonstration, with people carrying signs and handing out Christian literature.
3:54 p.m.: A person at CVS, 3320 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a woman who had been warned against trespassing at the store had returned. Police arrived and arrested the 36-year-old woman on warrants for previous charges of burglary and petty theft. They took her to San Joaquin County Jail, where she was held on $135,000 bail.
9:27 p.m.: Someone reported that a truck crashed into something, possibly another truck, near the intersection of Grant Line Road and Holly Drive and then drove off. Police found the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver on suspicion of drunken driving.
11:46 p.m.: Police went to the 4500 block of Glenhaven Drive after someone reported that a person knocked at the door and then ducked down. The caller heard a woman say “I’m not done” and also heard a baby crying from a car parked on the street. Police arrested a 25-year-old woman on a misdemeanor charge.
July 4
Within three hours, the police got 106 complaints about fireworks.
2:42 a.m.: Tracy police tried to stop a man on a bicycle on the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard, but the man dumped his bike and took off running, hopping over a fence toward businesses along Interstate 205. A California Highway Patrol helicopter helped find the man, who had climbed up on the roofs of businesses, and police finally detained him. They arrested the 42-year-old man for resisting officers and on a warrant for an earlier vehicular hit-and-run charge.
10:01 a.m.: A woman on the 700 block of Central Avenue told police that her mother was at the city’s Fourth of July parade and appeared to be following her in violation of a restraining order.
1 p.m.: A man walked up to a home on the 1200 block of Sequoia Boulevard and said he had bugs all over him, and the person who called the police said the man looked like he was high on drugs. Police arrived and called an ambulance for the man, who appeared to be dehydrated.
4:35 p.m.: A person at a business on Sloan Court told police that a man in a BMW pulled up and asked a woman who worked at the business personal questions and then said he would wait around until she got off work. The man reportedly tried to open the doors to the business after they were locked — with all the female employees still inside — before he drove away. Police stopped the BMW near the intersection of Clover Road and Holly Drive and took down the man’s name and other information.
6:10 p.m.: Police responded to the 1900 block of Valley View Drive after a man crashed his bike and dislocated his shoulder and injured his foot. Police called an ambulance for the man and took a report.
8:15 p.m.: Tracy police went to Tracy Branch Library, 20 East Eaton Ave., in response to a report of a fight, with one person reportedly suffering a head injury. Police arrived and found that all those involved were teenagers, who were released to their parents, while the injured person was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital. Police were called back the library shortly before 9 p.m. after another fight involving 50 people was reported in front of the library, again involving teens, who all scattered before police arrived.
10:01 p.m.: Two men, one of them reportedly armed with a knife, reportedly attacked a person and stole the person’s wallet at Nation’s, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd. The robbers were gone when police arrived.
July 3
4:43 a.m.: A man called Tracy police after someone stole his electronic tablet at a 7-Eleven store in Livermore. He had contacted police in Livermore, and using GPS they determined that the tablet was at an address on the 2900 block of Redbridge Road in Tracy. The victim of the theft drove there and saw his backpack and tablet in a car. Police went and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
11:23 a.m.: A person walked into the California Highway Patrol office, 455 W. Grant Line Road, and reported that a man was passed out at the nearby 7-Eleven store. Police called an ambulance to take the man to the hospital.
2:38 p.m.: People at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, called police to report that a man was offering to fix cars using a dent puller and was responding with threats and profanities when people turned him down. Police gave the man a trespassing warning.
2:46 p.m.: Someone reported that a man had attacked a woman on the 200 block of West 12th Street and the woman bit the man to get him off her. Police arrived and called an ambulance for the woman, who was having trouble breathing, and arrested the 25-year-old man on suspicion of battery.
10:38 p.m.: A man reported that a woman in an electric cart had just rammed the cart into his wife. The woman in the cart left, and the police called an ambulance for the woman who was rammed because she complained of knee and shoulder pain.
