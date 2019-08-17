Someone called Tracy Police Department at 3:41 p.m. Saturday and said there was a car with emergency lights and a siren at the east end of Quail Run Circle. The caller said the car seemed suspicious, with tinted windows, and they weren’t sure that it belonged to law enforcement. Local police checked with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and it was not one of theirs. Police then found and talked to the registered owner of the car and advised him of the consequences of having emergency lights and a siren. Tracy police also notified Manteca Police Department about the car.
Tracy police received 1,521 calls for service from Aug. 8 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:31 a.m.: Two people called police about a neighbor on the 1900 block of Harvest Landing who was in his SUV playing loud music. The police dispatcher noted that she could hear the music over the phone. Someone said one neighbor was outside glaring at the neighbor playing the loud music. An officer went to the neighborhood and said the situation had been taken care of.
8:48 a.m.: A caller at Gateway Crossing Apartments on the 3500 block of Grant Line Road said he could hear a neighbor beating his dog, but he did not want the neighbor to know he had called. Police who went to check said there was no answer at the door and they couldn’t hear a dog barking inside.
9:41 a.m.: A Stein High School student was found with a e-cigarette charger and cartridge. She also had a marijuana cigarette and shake. She was disciplined with a five-day suspension from school and five weeks of mandatory substance abuse classes. About a half an hour later, a Kimball High School student was found with an e-cigarette and two cartridges containing liquid cannabis. That student was also suspended and assigned to five weeks of mandatory substance abuse classes.
10:52 a.m.: A man was arrested on a warrant after he was seen pushing a snowmobile on Corral Hollow Road and trying to attach a bike to the back. Police towed the snowmobile but weren't able to determine whether it had ever been registered.
1:41 p.m.: Employees at Tracy Ford, 3500 Auto Plaza Way, said they found a Ford Explorer on their lot with the wheels and tires stolen and sitting up on blocks.
5:59 p.m.: A man was reportedly waving nunchucks and yelling at people on the 500 block of Peerless Way. Police found the man and told him not to work out with his homemade nunchucks outside of his home.
9:20 p.m.: A Ford Thunderbird hit a tree near East Avenue and 11th Street and the driver fled. Witnesses said the driver was a man carrying two backpacks who ran away from the wreck and tried to get a ride at a nearby gas station. An empty gun holster was found in the car. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the driver. Police called local hospitals and asked them to be on the lookout for someone with a possible leg injury from a car crash.
Tuesday
4:36 a.m.: A 1997 silver Honda Civic was reported as stolen from the 100 block of Chanelle Court. The owners thought the theft happened sometime shortly after midnight.
8:00 a.m.: A caller from Mountain View Homes, 377 W. Mount Diablo Ave., said someone had partially broken out the window in his son’s room. The caller said it was the second time someone had vandalized the home that way.
10:59 a.m.: Three people walking through the El Pescadero skate park, 299 W. Grant Line Road, told police they had been harassed by a 34-year-old man who claimed to “run the park.” The man allegedly threatened to kill the group, saying he would hit them until they didn’t move. Police were told the threat actually happened several days earlier, though they were just now finding out about it.
2:03 p.m.: A man unhappy with the city bus service kept walking up to the window and yelling at the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St. The man was described as in his 30s with a ponytail and wearing a backpack. Police said he had already left when they arrived.
3:05 p.m.: A man and a woman in an argument were chasing each other around Tracy Market, 15 E. Grant Line Road. The person who called the police said they were chasing each other in and out of the store, but it didn’t look like they were hitting each other. The man left the store and the woman followed him.
5:54 p.m.: Sticky notes placed all over a vehicle were falling off and blowing away, littering the neighborhood around Tropaz Lane. Police told the registered owner, who had no idea why the sticky notes were on his vehicle but said he would clean it up.
6:53 p.m.: A woman ordering a burrito at La Costa, 311 E. Grant Line Road, reportedly punched the ordering window screen. No employees were injured, and the woman drove away.
8:55 p.m.: A caller said several cars that looked like they were driven by teens had been spinning doughnuts in the area of Fourth and West streets and were stuck near the railroad tracks. At least one of the drivers was trying to burn out to get off the tracks.
Monday
4:03 a.m.: Someone complained about a man going through recyclables and trash bins in the area of Sycamore Village off West Central Avenue. The only description of the man was that he had lots of garbage bags. Police couldn’t find him.
8:05 a.m.: A woman pushing her baby in a stroller said she was struck by a car that fled the scene on Sixth Street near the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St. The woman said a gray minivan hit her leg and injured her ankle. The stroller tipped over, but the baby was not hurt. An ambulance was called for the woman, and police searched the area for the minivan but couldn’t find it.
9:25 a.m.: Police were called to Fresh Donuts, 1274 W. 11th St., where a man was reportedly yelling and asking for someone to call the police. The man said he had a gun and he was going to go rob a store. He went into a nearby business, where he was lying in the lobby and saying he had been robbed at a motel and his ribs hurt. Police found the man and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk in public and took him to the county jail.
2:24 p.m.: A caller said a group of high school students were fighting in Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave., and other students were recording the fight. The caller, who left the area, said at least one girl was holding her head. When the police got to the park, they said no one was fighting and there weren't any students there.
4:37 p.m.: A homeless person reportedly cut a gate at Public Storage, 300 E. Larch Road, and was squatting behind the property. The caller said the person had their personal items inside the gate on Public Storage’s property, but the police could only see the campsite from the railroad tracks. They checked and did find several personal items, but no one was there.
8:40 p.m.: A driver called and said someone who pulled out from the Byron Market, 2650 Byron Road, struck his car and drove off. The caller said he followed the other driver into a neighborhood off Lammers Road, and the man pulled over and threw his damaged bumper into the bushes at Glazzy Lane and then went back to Lammers Road. The caller told the police he talked to the other driver, who was upset he had called the police and was slurring his words.
9:38 p.m.: A caller said a woman was hitting a man near the Shamrock, 117 W. 11th St. The caller said the woman was screaming at the man, “You sold my pot, you sold my ring!” Police found the woman in a parking lot across the street, where she was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday
1:26 a.m.: A loud party was reported between Wall Street and Parker Avenue. The person who called said there were people screaming, loud music and vehicles doing doughnuts in the road. Police found the party on 12th Street, a half-block from Parker Avenue, and gave a warning.
1:57 a.m.: Police were told of an argument involving nearly 60 people outside of a bar in the Northgate Village shopping center, 1005 Pescadero Ave. Officers arrived and found only six people still outside.
4:42 a.m.: A caller said three men with flashlights were pushing a vehicle from behind Byron Market, 2650 Byron Road, toward the road. The caller didn’t know what they were doing but said someone had been dumping cars along the road recently. Police detained the men, who said they were helping move the car to another location. The car hadn't been reported as stolen and the men were released. Police also put out a small fire behind the market.
2:34 p.m.: Employees at Rite Aid, 599 E. Valpico Road, said they thought neighbors on MacArthur Drive were cleaning their backyard and dumping trash and debris into the store's parking lot. Employees said a supervisor actually saw the dumping and tried to talk to the neighbors but no one came to the door. The debris included four wooden pallets and empty cement mix bags that had been placed in a Rite Aid dumpster. Police said they would add more patrols in the area.
5:45 p.m.: Three adults were reported to be racing go-carts at Almond Blossom Drive and Baker Way.
6:10 p.m.: Teens in a black Camaro and a white Mustang were seen spinning doughnuts on the 1900 block of Remembrance Lane and taking measurements of the marks. Police found the cars and warned the teens not to drive like that anymore.
9:05 p.m.: Someone reported that a 2016 Chevrolet SS had been stolen from Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway. The car was a special edition model with a lion on the back of the car. The California Highway Patrol asked the local police to head to the address because they believed the registered owner had walked away from an accident and the car had never been stolen.
Saturday
5:08 a.m.: Someone called 911 and said a homeless man was pushing a full shopping cart with a bicycle on top toward a “tweaker house” in the area of Spring Court and Winter Lane. Dispatchers told the caller not to use 911 to report things like that, and an officer checking the area talked to a resident who said they hadn’t seen anything suspicious.
9:22 a.m.: A caller said someone stole a brand-new, 26-foot Suntracker pontoon party barge boat with a mercury outboard motor on a trailer from a home on the 1200 block of Schleiger Court.
9:50 a.m.: Police were told of neighbors' suspicions about a possible drug house on the 1500 block of Woodland Court. The neighbors told the police that the house had a lot of short-stay traffic. There was a dumpster in front of the house and a RV with Utah license plates parked in front, and a woman was seen carrying a package from the house to the RV. An email was sent to city code enforcement officers about the condition of the house.
1:24 p.m.: A resident on the 1600 block of Springhill Court called the police about an ongoing problem with a neighbor throwing feces in their pool.
2:14 p.m.: A woman reportedly kept jumping into a man’s car in the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. The woman was first seen in the store, where she was allegedly trying to break things, and then went into the parking lot. Police advised the man to get out of his car if she was still in it. At some point, the woman got out of the car, and the police talked to her in front of the store.
6:25 p.m.: A man was seen pulling copper wire out of the ground near Central Avenue and Tracy Boulevard. Police found the man at the northwest corner of the intersection still pulling wire out, and he ignored the officer’s command to stop. The man eventually tried to leave on a bicycle and was stopped by officers who used a stun gun to get him under control. Officers figured out that the wire belong to an AT&T box and said they would tell the company on Monday about the theft.
8:49 p.m.: An employee at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St., said there was a woman concealing bottles of alcohol while she shopped. The employee said the woman had a bag full of bottles and was leaving the store. The employee said workers were not allowed to go after her. The woman got into an older four-door sedan and left the area with an estimated $1,000 worth of stolen alcohol. The employee said the store did not have any video that showed the woman stealing the liquor.
Friday
2:53 a.m.: Employees at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St., said a skinny man wearing basketball shorts had tried to steal something and then pushed an employee. The man was reportedly trying to steal more things and arguing with employees, who said the store had an ongoing problem with this man. When the police arrived, he had left the store.
7:45 a.m.: Police were asked for extra patrols in the area of Lowell Avenue and Promenade Circle because of cars driving on the wrong side of the road. A caller reported that parents and student drivers from West High School were driving against traffic. A message was sent out officers and the request for extra patrols was submitted.
11 a.m.: A man who had reported his white Ford F-250 truck as stolen a week earlier saw someone driving the truck along MacArthur Drive and told police the truck had stopped in a field along Jesse Martinez Drive near a drainage ditch. Officers surrounded the truck, taking positions on different roads near the field. Police approached the truck and arrested a man and a woman outside the truck on warrants. The truck’s ignition had been punched, and the truck was turned over to the registered owner. A trailer stolen along with the truck was not found.
2:52 p.m.: A caller was upset that drivers were triple parked near Villalovoz Elementary School, 1550 Cypress Drive. The caller was concerned that cars were passing on the wrong side of the road because of the illegally parked cars and a child might get hit by a vehicle.
8:16 p.m.: Someone reported that their RV had been stolen from the Altamont Corridor Express parking lot, 4800 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the last time they saw the RV was at 7:30 a.m. Police sent an email to Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force to watch for it.
9:07 p.m.: One of the drivers involved in a crash at Tracy Boulevard and Central Avenue fled the scene. Witnesses said the man was bleeding as he ran west on Central Avenue. Police blocked streets near the crash as they followed a blood trail into the surrounding neighborhood. The registered owner of the car from which the driver fled said her boyfriend had taken her car from her home in Manteca and she had been trying to get the car back. The car was reported as stolen. Sutter Tracy Community Hospital called police saying the suspect was in one of the triage rooms.
9:58 p.m.: A caller said four teenagers were on the roof of Hirsch Elementary School, 1280 Dove Drive, banging on the roof and harassing the custodian. The youths then moved to the parking lot and were waving flashlights at the caller. They were gone when police arrived.
Aug. 8
12:24 a.m.: A man told the police he caught a woman breaking into his pickup truck near Lincoln Boulevard and Lowell Avenue. He chased the woman away from his truck, and as she ran, she dropped a key chain holding about 25 keys. The woman ran to a nearby convenience store, where she got into a waiting black Honda and drove away. Police said there was nothing stolen from the truck and listed the keys as found property.
12:36 a.m.: A caller said two people were sitting in a white BMW parked at Bill Schwartz Park, 1800 Peony Drive, playing loud music and passing a bong between them. The caller said the car had been at the park for about 20 minutes. Police checked the car and found that the two people inside were teenagers. They were released to their parents with a warning.
5:31 a.m.: A 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck with a trailer attached was reported as stolen from a home on the first block of South C Street.
3:24 p.m.: Police received a couple of reports that traffic was backed up at Byron and Grant Line roads because the traffic signal was broken. Police told someone in the city’s public works department, who said the traffic engineering team would try to fix it remotely.
7:24 p.m.: A woman riding a bicycle was reportedly injured and bleeding after she was involved in a collision with other bicyclists she was riding with on Grant Line Road near Parker Avenue. The injured woman was lying in the road. Fire department and ambulance crews were called to check on her.
10:16 p.m.: A resident on the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive reported hearing a gunshot and the sound of a vehicle parked at the side of their house driving away. The resident said there was a shell casing on the sidewalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.