A resident on the 1100 block of Michael Drive called police on Tuesday at 3:23 p.m. about a suspicious thermos left on the porch for three days. The caller said it looked “sophisticated” and might have explosives inside. The caller later told police not to come because it turned out the thermos belonged to the in-laws.
Tracy police received 1,525 calls for service from July 11 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
8:12 a.m.: Five mailboxes were reportedly broken into on the 500 block of Racquet Drive. The person who called said a neighbor found some of the mail on Gallery Drive by a neighbor and another neighbor had a security camera video showing two suspected thieves.
11 a.m.: A man who got into an argument with the staff at Chase, 691 W. 11th St., told employees at a nearby auto parts store that he was going to rob the bank. The man was arguing about his bank account at Chase and kept putting his shirt over his head. Police talked to the man and got his information.
4:24 p.m.: Two people called about a man throwing rocks at passing vehicles from the railroad tracks at Alden Glen Drive and 11th Street. The caller said he was “throwing boulders” and almost hit her. Another caller told the police the man appeared to have a pile of rocks, possibly on the tracks.
4:38 p.m.: A caller at Charles Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy, 344 W. Grant Line Road, said there had been problems with a neighboring business regarding parking. After the caller asked the other business not to allow customers to park in no-parking zones, a man from the other business reportedly went to the academy and threatened the caller and then took down all the parking signs.
5:45 p.m.: A man said he was paid $40 to rent a U-Haul trailer for another man because he didn’t have any ID, but the other man never returned the trailer. He wanted to talk to an officer about reporting the trailer as stolen, as U-Haul had requested.
8:05 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a church on the 300 block of North West Street. The church has had several noise complaints in the past, but officers who went to check didn’t hear any music and said people were leaving the building.
9:21 p.m.: A woman said her blue Dodge pickup was gone after she watched a movie at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. She said she checked every row and couldn’t find her truck. Police took a report on the theft.
11:57 p.m.: A caller said two men who got into an argument outside Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th St., were threatening to fight inside. Police couldn’t find anyone fighting at the bar.
Tuesday
2:44 p.m.: A man said his roommate assaulted him with a water hose at their home on the 1100 block of Palomar Court. He said the roommate, who had been drinking, sprayed water into his bedroom and flooded it. He said the roommate was still inside the house. Police took a report.
8:09 a.m.: A resident in the neighborhood of Peerless Way and Waylinn Lane called about an ongoing problem with graffiti in the area, on everything from mailboxes to trees.
12:16 p.m.: Someone called and said a black car with tinted windows had been following them around town for 10 minutes. Another caller said a man in a car with the same description was taking pictures of houses on the 1800 block of West Kavanagh Avenue near Kenner Park. She said the man waited for her husband to leave before taking pictures of their house. Police stopped the car and found out that the driver was going to repossess the caller’s vehicles.
5:13 p.m.: An employee at America’s Tires, 2785 W. Grant Line Road, said a transient was firing up a barbecue behind the business. The man was asked to leave and the employee asked for extra patrols through the night in case he came back and started another cooking fire.
6:45 p.m.: Someone called to express concern about three tents and several homeless people in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. The caller was worried about needles being left behind.
8:20 p.m.: An argument began between sports teams and homeless people at Ritter Family Park, 2001 Bessie Ave. Officers talked to the coach and the homeless people.
Monday
12:34 a.m.: Residents at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, reported rapid-fire gunshots in a hallway on the third floor of one of the buildings. Police walked through the complex and couldn’t find anything.
7:27 a.m.: Employees at Taylor Farms, 1820 N. MacArthur Drive, said someone stole a 53-foot-long trailer filled with charcoal from the property. The business did not have any information on the thief but said the trailer had “MVP 502” spray painted in blue on the front and back.
9:04 a.m.: A grass fire was burning at Plasencia Fields, 2200 Krohn Road, near where people saw a homeless encampment. Multiple callers said they saw two men on bicycles in the area before the fire started. Police talked to two men stopped near the fire.
1:46 p.m.: Someone reported that their 1996 Honda Accord was stolen from their home on the 900 block of Tom Fowler Drive. They said it was last seen about two hours earlier. The owner still had the keys to the car.
3:45 p.m.: A 1998 Honda CRV was reported as stolen from the 1900 block of West Kavanagh Avenue. About an hour later, the California Highway Patrol said the CRV had been found sitting on blocks on Clifton Court Road.
6:23 p.m.: A resident in the 2000 block of Fieldview Drive said a woman kept trying to get into their house. The woman had a garden hose and was trying to get in the house and was arguing with one of the residents. Police were told the woman had been coming around the house for about a month harassing the residents saying “this is my house.” Police found the woman in a nearby park and found out she used to live in the house prior to 2013. The current residents have lived in the house for over 13 years. Police were asked for extra patrols in the neighborhood and took the woman’s information.
11:42 p.m.: Police chased a black Honda CRV that failed to stop for an officer at Cabrillo and Colony drives. The driver ran red lights on the way to Tracy Boulevard, where the CRV got onto Interstate 205 going west on the eastbound side. Police notified the California Highway Patrol and asked for a helicopter to help search for the car. They called off the chase and checked areas near the freeway, and they found a stolen SUV in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot.
Sunday
3:38 a.m.: A person called and said their boyfriend was chasing a man with a shaved head who they caught breaking into their car at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Blvd. They said the man threw down a bag and ran off toward Kavanagh Avenue. The boyfriend brought back the bag, which held the items stolen from the car. Police searched for the man but couldn’t find him.
5:44 a.m.: Police were told that kids were going through the pockets of an unconscious man who was hanging out of a car parked near 22nd and East streets. The caller said there was a tow truck parked behind the car. Police arrived and found that the man was intoxicated and arrested him .
7:48 a.m.: Employees at Starbucks Coffee, 2459 Naglee Road, said that a man who had been sleeping in the street when they arrived for work had moved onto the patio and was yelling at straws and other things inside the coffee shop. Police arrived and had the man move along.
11:48 a.m.: Officers went to a homeless camp at Plasencia Fields, 2200 Krohn Road, for a report of domestic violence involving a woman armed with a screwdriver. They arrested the woman even though a man with visible injuries refused to press charges against her. Later, at the police department, officers called for more help when she began to resist them inside the jail.
2:20 p.m.: Police chased a man in a stolen vehicle through north Tracy. The chase began when officers spotted the stolen Honda Accord on Balboa Drive. A few minutes later, the driver got onto eastbound Interstate 205 going the wrong way, and police called off the chase. Someone called the California Highway Patrol and said the car was going 100 mph. Police were unable to find the car and advised the highway patrol to be on the lookout. About 20 minutes later, the car was seen near Colony Drive and later on East Street near the bowling alley. Police were still unable to find the car.
5:42 p.m.: An employee at CaliCarCoMobile, 460 W. Larch Road, wanted to report a company Ford Econoline van stolen by an ex-employee. The ex-employee with the van was not returning calls and the company wanted officers to help get the van, which was reportedly somewhere in Tracy.
7:57 p.m.: A woman feeding cats on the 500 block of West Carlton Way said another woman drove up to her and threatened to hit her in the head with a crowbar. She drove away again, but the woman feeding cats thought she might try to follow her home. She said the woman drove by her house and might be looking into her backyard.
10:46 p.m.: Two men who ordered beers at Purgatory, 31 W. 10th St., walked out with their pint glasses and got into a car and drove away. Police looked for the car but couldn’t find it.
Saturday
3:03 a.m.: Two people were seen walking down the 1300 block of Suellen Drive and trying to get into vehicles. The caller said that there was a car that was parked nearby with people in it that may be part of the group. The car and the people walking around the street were gone when the police arrived.
5:57 a.m.: The manager of the Westgate Plaza shopping center complained about two people sleeping under blankets in front of Mei Mei, 1210 W. 11th St. The manager said they were there every morning and had been urinating on the building, and the manager wanted them warned about trespassing. The police noted that the shopping center had a letter on file saying that anyone other than tenants could be cited for trespassing.
11:26 a.m.: A woman said her daughter went to see a man she met through a dating app at Jack in the Box, 1935 W. 11th St., and he stole her purse, which held her phone, her ID and the keys to her home. The woman thought the man had gone inside their home but said nothing was missing. The daughter said she didn’t have any information on the man’s identity. The police recommended changing their locks.
3:33 p.m.: A man stole items from the back of a delivery truck and then tried to run over the delivery truck driver and another man on East Street and Grant Line Road. He got away with $225 worth of cigarettes and two vehicle keys.
9:34 p.m.: Someone near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Central Avenue said they heard several gunshots and a woman screaming. Another caller reported hearing four gunshots and a vehicle driving away. Police checked all the way to Larsen Park but couldn’t find anything.
10:08 p.m.: Three men allegedly stole two cases of Modelo beer from Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd., and nearly ran over an employee. They sped away in a gold Toyota Camry and just missed a person walking into the store. The store staff asked the police to be on the lookout for the car.
10:47 p.m.: A woman said her boyfriend was pounding on her bedroom door and accusing her of taking his hamburger patties and hot dog buns at Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive.
Friday
2:05 a.m.: Someone called the police for help as a group of people tried to keep a woman they thought was drunk from driving away from The Grant Bar & Lounge, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. The woman was driving a car with the headlights off and was hitting curbs in the parking lot near the bar. She stopped several times and people tried to get her out of the car. At one point, she reportedly put the car in reverse and nearly hit someone. Police caught up to the car on Grant Line Road near the Interstate 205 overpass. The woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and the car was towed away.
7:43 a.m.: A person said a white pickup was partially buried in a field near the railroad tracks behind the Chabot Commerce Center, 2000 Chabot Court . The caller said it looked like someone had tried to hide the truck.
2:49 p.m.: Tracy Ford, 3500 Auto Plaza Way, reported that a Ford F-150 pickup truck had been missing from the dealership for a week or longer. One set of keys for the pickup was missing too.
6:32 p.m.: A man pretending to be Spider-Man was reportedly bothering customers at La Plaza, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd. The man was with a woman, and both appeared to be drunk. Police found the couple near a restaurant on the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard and gave them a warning.
8:54 p.m.: Someone at Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road, said a man intentionally rammed a woman’s car twice in the parking lot. The woman said she was not injured and didn’t want to press charges against the man.
9:43 p.m.: A man said he and his girlfriend watched as two people stole the wheels off a Prius on the 1700 block of Maison Lane. The couple said that a man and a woman stole the wheels and then drove off in another Prius.
9:51 p.m.: A person on the 200 block of Fox Meadow Court said a group of kids who had been running around the neighborhood had thrown fireworks at the front door. The person asked for extra patrols of the neighborhood.
10:42 p.m.: Employees at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St., said a piece of equipment called an order gun, valued at $2,000, had been stolen two days ago. They did not have any suspects but did have a video showing where it was last placed.
July 11
1:46 a.m.: Two neighbors, a man and a woman, got into an argument outside their homes on the 700 block of Palm Circle and were running up and down the street yelling and each other. The person who called 911 said the man had been stabbed a month ago by another neighbor. Police arrived and determined that the fight was about relationship issues and it never got physical. They also noted that everyone involved, including the person who called 911, was drunk.
9:43 a.m.: A woman with a shopping cart was reportedly screaming and lifting her skirt to expose herself to drivers on the 300 block of West 11th Street. The person who called the police thought the woman might be drunk. She was gone when the police arrived.
10:28 a.m.: Employees at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, said a man was taking bottles of alcohol into the restroom and drinking them. He also allegedly had two cans of beer in his back pockets. Police found the man and gave him a citation and a court date.
11:25 a.m.: A resident on the 300 block of Silkwood Lane said a man was holding up a handgun and walking along a canal on the other side of his back fence. He said the man was throwing the gun up in the air and catching it as he walked. Police searched the canal area and roads nearby and couldn’t find the man. Officers were called back to Silkwood Lane a short time later when the same person was seen leaving the area and heading toward Poet-Christian School. Police talked to him and determined that it was a pellet gun.
2:35 p.m.: A couple of homeless people were seen taking apart a bicycle at Sixth and A streets. The owner of the property told the police they needed to leave by the end of the day.
5:41 p.m.: Employees at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, said people had used $700 in counterfeit money to pay for two transactions and they had them on video.
9:52 p.m.: A caller complained that people were setting off aerial fireworks every night near the intersection of Cypress Drive and Redwood Avenue. Another caller identified a household near Cypress Drive and Sequoia Boulevard as the one responsible for the fireworks, saying a man was setting them off in the middle of the road. Police searched the area and could hear fireworks exploding in the distance.
