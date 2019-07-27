A worker at DaVita Tracy Dialysis, 425 W. Beverly Place, called the Tracy police at 2:52 p.m. July 18 to report that a man with a handgun tied her up in her office. The woman said that the man, who looked homeless and was missing teeth, stole her purse with her ID and credit cards. She was uninjured, and officers searched the area for the man but couldn’t find him.
Tracy police received 1,552 calls for service from July 18 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:20 a.m.: A woman sitting in her car eating her dinner heard a crash at 23rd Street and Bessie Avenue. She reported that a Ford pickup truck had crashed into a parked car near Ritter Family Ballpark. Police noted that a man was taken to the county hospital and one person was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
3:29 a.m.: An employee at Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., said the store was robbed. The employee told police that he was cleaning the coffee machine when a man with his face covered came up behind him with a gun. The employee couldn’t describe the gun but said that, after the robber took all the money, he ran north on Lincoln Boulevard. Police checked and there were no nearby cameras that recorded the man running from the store.
9:31 a.m.: A man on the 1000 block of Powell Court said their yard was vandalized with toilet paper in their trees and plastic forks stuck into the lawn. He said his wife was worried that the vandalism was related to their religion, but he thought it was just random. Police said to call back if it happened again.
11:50 a.m.: Four women were involved in a fistfight in front of a store on Central Avenue near Second Street. The women got into two different cars and then got back out and kept fighting, with two people throwing blows and the other two trying to stop them. Police arrived and separated the women, who were released after they promised to appear in court.
3:30 p.m.: Police were called about an ongoing issue with a homeless man living in a community dumpster, going through the trash and bathing in the pool at a complex on the 100 block of East Grant Line Road. The resident who called was told to have the manager call the police to get a trespassing warning for the man.
5:45 p.m.: A caller on the 1500 block of Marine Court said that someone tried to steal their Chevy Tahoe by drilling a hole in the door handle.
8:21 p.m.: A woman on the 1400 block of Olivia Court said she was upset because her back neighbor threatened to call the police unless her kids quieted down in their pool. The woman said the neighbor should close her windows instead if she didn’t want to hear the children. Police noted that they received a call from the neighbor about the woman's residence being too loud. Officer talked to both neighbors and told them not to shout at each other and just call the police if they had a complaint.
9:48 p.m.: Several people in the central Tracy area reported hearing a loud explosion. Officers checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
Tuesday
1:54 a.m.: A man was allegedly screaming at customers and trying to jump on them outside the AM-PM mini-mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. An employee said the man who had been lunging at people was last seen walking toward the Interstate 205 ramps. The employee told police to tell the man, if they found him, that he couldn’t go back to the store. Police checked the area and diddn’t find him. Laterm employees called 911 and said the man had returned and was smoking near the air pump. Police gave the man a warning not to return.
8:40 a.m.: A caller said a homeless man had defecated in William Lowes Park, 4412 Regis Drive, and was lying down at the park with a lot of stuff around him. Police talked to the man but didn’t take any action.
11:01 a.m.: A man was reported to be drinking beer in front of Helm’s Ale House, 600 N. Central Ave. A caller said the man had already consumed three beers from a six-pack. Police talked to the man, who said he wasn’t drunk and had just moved from Afghanistan and did not know the laws regarding public drinking.
4:03 p.m.: A man who appeared to be high on drugs was seen yelling and screaming at the corner of Lowell Avenue and Tracy Boulevard. Police couldn’t find the man.
7:41 p.m.: Police were called about a man bathing in a dumpster behind Mancini’s Sleepworld, 2884 W. Grant Line Road.
10:33 p.m.: A man got into an argument and then left The Grant Bar & Lounge, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. He was standing outside, and people at the bar didn’t think he was in condition to drive. Police talked to the man and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk in public.
11:47 p.m.: A caller said someone was yelling and screaming behind the old Tracy Press building at 11th and A streets. The caller heard someone say, “Put your knife away.” The caller could see two men and a woman walking toward a nearby liquor store but couldn’t see anyone with a knife. Police found the group in an alley behind the store and arrested one of them on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Monday
12:32 a.m.: A caller said someone could be seen by surveillance camera trespassing behind a business on the 2200 block of Tracy Boulevard. The caller told police it looked like the person had been working on a bicycle in a fenced-off area. He said he tried to talk to the person through a speaker but there was no response. Police checked the area and didn't see anyone at first but later found a man who was setting up camp to spend the night.
7:48 a.m.: A woman who dropped her daughter off at Joe Wilson Pool in Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Ave., said there was a man acting strange and bothering employees at the pool. She said the man had been at the pool the day before and was sitting at picnic tables near the parking lot. She wanted the police to check on the man and also to check in with the pool employees, who were unaware they could call the police about him. The man was gone when officers arrived.
10:48 a.m.: Workers at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road, said someone had stolen two trailers from the property.
12:18 p.m.: A woman called police about squatters who broke into her granddaughter's home on the 800 block of West 10th Street. She said the home had been burglarized and vandalized by the squatters and her granddaughter wouldn’t be back there for about six months.
4:56: p.m.: A man was allegedly tampering with an ATM that was out of service at the front of Bank of the West, 810 W. Schulte Road. Bank employees asked him to leave several times, but he refused. Police gave him a trespassing warning.
7:13 p.m.: A man was robbed at gunpoint when he tried to sell a gold chain on the 2600 block of Colony Drive. The man told police that the robbery had occurred about two hours earlier when he tried to sell the chain to three men in a red Ford SUV through the LetGo app. One of the men brandished a handgun, although the victim said it may have been a plastic replica. The man told police he turned over an empty box and he still had the gold chain.
10:50 p.m.: A woman said that she had locked her tenants out of her home at the Green Oaks mobile home park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive, for not paying the rent and now they were banging on her door. Police told the woman it was a crime to lock the tenants out and explained the eviction process to her, and they advised the tenants to call police if they were locked out again.
Sunday
2:10 a.m.: A passenger in an Uber said a box truck had followed him from a bar and seemed to be trying to crash into his Uber on MacArthur Drive. A couple of minutes later, he said he didn’t need the police because he thought the box truck had stopped following when they got to 11th Street.
7:52 a.m.: An employee at Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., told the police that a man who stole two gallons of milk Saturday night had returned to the store and made an obscene gesture at the employee. Police were told that the man typically goes between Quik Stop and the shopping center on the other side of 11th Street, but they didn’t find him.
10:34 a.m.: A man on the 400 block of East Lowell Avenue said that someone stole his black 2004 Pontiac GTO with the words “LSX Motorsports” across the rear window. He didn’t have any idea who might have taken the car.
11:35 a.m.: Someone allegedly shot a pellet gun at the upstairs windows of a home on the 2600 block of Wyman Court sometime in the past two weeks, leaving four BB holes.
2:02 p.m.: Police were called about a broken window at the back of a business on the 1400 block of West 11th Street, near where several people were camped out near the railroad tracks. An officer talked to one person who had an encampment behind the building and gave him a trespassing warning. The officer found feces and rotten food and said that people were using trees to make forts or tents. Police also noted that the damage to the window didn’t look fresh.
5:41 p.m.: About 20 men reportedly got into a fight after a soccer game at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. No weapons were involved, and coaches were trying to separate the people and get them to leave.
9:32 p.m.: A parent called the police and said some kids threw basketballs at their 13-year-old son hard enough to bruise while he was playing with other kids in their neighborhood. The parent said the girl who started it told the son he didn’t belong in the neighborhood. The parent said the son was already home-schooled because he had been bullied at school by the same kids.
11:24 p.m.: Someone called and said a sideshow was starting with about three cars on the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway.
Saturday
1:48 a.m.: A man said he was following someone on the freeway who pulled a knife on him after he got into an argument with the person's girlfriend at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd. He said the other man followed him from the motel to Interstate 205 and then Interstate 5. Police told him to stop following the other man and go back to the motel, where the girlfriend in question still was.
2:51 a.m.: A Lyft driver said a drunken passenger tried to push out the passenger-side window of his car on Corral Hollow Road near Lowell Avenue. The driver said he was driving two women and a man when they became abusive and loud. After he had them get out, the man slammed the door and struck the window. Police checked the area and found the man and one of the women and gave them a ride to someone's house.
2:54 a.m.: Someone reportedly stole a 32-foot-long recreational trailer at Extended Stay America, 2526 Pavilion Parkway. The pickup truck that was towing the trailer was still at the hotel. The trailer owners said there had been a gray pickup truck circling the area and they thought it might be involved in the theft. Police told other agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen RV.
11:47 a.m.: A woman on the 500 block of West Carlton Way reported an ongoing problem with her neighbor, who reportedly left a suspicious bag — including a clipping of the police log with a report of an assault circled — on top of her shed, and the bag was attracting flies. Police checked the bag and found it held cans of cat food and said no crime had happened.
5:13 p.m.: A person who lives on the 2800 block of Herford Lane wanted the police to be aware of an ongoing problem with teens driving a blue Honda Accord and other vehicles down the street at 60 mph and burning tires.
5:35 p.m.: A caller said a man with a knife was yelling at his son-in-law at the back of the AM-PM mini-mart, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway. The caller clarified that there was no fight; the man with the knife was going through the trunk of his car. Police stopped and talked to the man and noted that he never threatened anyone with the knife.
10:33 p.m.: Four gunshots were reported fired in the area of Balboa Drive and Portola Drive. A second caller said there were bottle rockets going off from Cabrillo Drive. An officer in the area said he could smell fireworks having gone off in the area but couldn’t see anyone firing them off.
Friday
12:44 a.m.: Police were called to close all the lanes of West Grant Line Road near Walmart, 3010 Grant Line Road, because of a grass fire burning on the north side of the road. Police received several more calls about the fire, which burned through the early morning hours.
5:15 a.m.: Two homeless people were sleeping under blankets in front of the entrance to Fresh Donuts, 1274 W. 11th St. Police talked to them and they agreed to move along.
7:56 a.m.: A driver said that her van, which was unoccupied, rolled off across 11th Street from the Valero gas station at 11th and F streets and hit a streetlight pole across the street. Police said there was no damage to city property and didn’t take a report.
2:27 p.m.: A caller from the 100 block of Kyle Court told the police they had been trying to buy a dog online from New Jersey and had sent $600 already, but the seller was requesting $300 more. When they contacted the bank, they were told it was a scam. The caller wanted an incident number for the report.
7:07 p.m.: A woman was threatening to run over a man at a house in the 1600 block of Woodland Court. The woman had reportedly returned to the house after the man asked her to leave. A neighbor was watching the house and said the woman was inside a car parked on the driveway. The woman was honking the car’s horn continuously and was yelling at the man. Police arrived and found both the man and the woman had warrants for their arrest.
10:20 p.m.: A caller said someone was screaming in the creek behind the 800 block of Saffron Drive. The caller heard someone talking about killing somebody and another person talking about weapons and guessed they might be homeless. Police checked the area and talked to one person.
July 18
12:09 a.m.: A driver crashed a Hyundai Elantra into a telephone pole, knocking it down across the road at MacArthur Drive and Sixth Street. The driver was uninjured in the crash, but an ambulance was called to draw a sample of blood. The downed pole blocked the intersection for more than two hours.
7:42 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Forest Hills Drive wanted police to come out and see that a man was letting a dog defecate on his lawn. The resident also said the man kicked a sign on the lawn. He said the dog defecating on his property had been an ongoing problem and he would get it on video if it happened again.
9:34 a.m.: Someone called and complained that homeless people were setting up tents again at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. A code enforcement officer went to the park and later reported that the homeless people were tearing their tents down and leaving.
1:08 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 1900 block of North MacArthur Drive called police to report someone had siphoned gasoline from delivery vans overnight. The employee said the siphoning had occurred several times before and also wanted extra police patrols in the area.
8:03 p.m.: A caller said fireworks were being set off in the area of Duncan Drive and Lincoln Boulevard.
9:50 p.m.: The manager of World Market Outlet, 2530 Naglee Road, found two homeless people allegedly rummaging through trash bins behind the store. The manager told them to leave but they were refusing. The two people had left when the police arrived.
10:57 p.m.: A man and a woman were reportedly arguing in a room at the Tracy Inn, 24 W. 11th St. The person who called the police said it sounded like the fight was getting physical and the room was flooding. The man and woman reportedly left in different directions and police were unable to find them.
