Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman announced Wednesday that he will run for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, Fifth District, in 2020.
Rickman seeks the seat currently held by Bob Elliott, who will run for the U.S. House of Representatives, 10th District, challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Josh Harder.
Rickman’s Tracy City Council colleagues Rhodesia Ransom and Veronica Vargas are also running for the Fifth District seat.
As he begins his campaign, Rickman has emphasized his ties to the community as a third-generation San Joaquin County resident and his career as an officer and sergeant with the California Highway Patrol.
He cites quality of life issues as his motivation to run for office.
“People are spending more time in traffic during their long commutes to the Bay Area for work, impacting their time with families, their health, and the local and regional economy,” Rickman said in his statement. “An increase in homelessness statewide and those living on our streets with substance abuse or mental health issues is leading people in our region to feel less safe at parks, at shopping malls, and during their evening walks. Housing costs are creeping ever higher. Our own local neighborhoods are no longer affordable for families, thanks to the destructive policies of the political class in Sacramento.”
Rickman was first elected to the Tracy City Council in 2010 and was elected mayor in 2016 and 2018. He is not able to run for mayor again because of term limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.