Tracy Police Department ramped up traffic enforcement across Tracy on Wednesday, resulting in 262 traffic citations over eight hours.
Local motorcycle officers were joined by officers from Lodi, Manteca, Ripon and Lathrop police departments to concentrate on traffic violations.
The 16 motorcycle officers fanned out across Tracy and made 280 traffic stops.
The citations they gave included seven instances of driving without a license, three cases of driving with a suspended license and one felony drunken driving arrest.
The officers focused on areas where people had made numerous complaints, including International Parkway and Schulte Road, Grant Line and Naglee roads, and Grant Line Road and Skylark Way.
Officers made 61 traffic stops in the first hour, between 5:51 and 7 a.m.
Periodic extra traffic enforcement with the help of neighboring agencies’ officers began in 2018, and Tracy officers will reciprocate in other cities.
