A Tracy man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of raping a woman he picked up from a San Mateo bar while he was working as a Lyft driver.
The San Bruno Police Department stated in a news release that Tonye Kolokolo, 46, was arrested on charges related to rape and false imprisonment.
According to the police, the alleged assault happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, after a 25-year-old woman who had been drinking at a San Mateo bar called for a ride using the ride-hailing service.
The woman told the police that she believed she passed out in the back seat of the Lyft vehicle at some point. She said the driver took her to his home in Tracy, “where it is alleged that he had nonconsensual intercourse with her,” according to the news release. The woman told the police she did not ask him or give him permission to take her to his home.
Kolokolo was arrested in Tracy and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. As of Monday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office website showed Kolokolo as in custody at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City with bail set at $200,000. He was scheduled to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom Monday afternoon for arraignment on three felony charges: rape by use of drugs, rape of an unconscious person and kidnapping to commit another crime.
Police are still investigating the case. Anyone who has information related to the alleged crime, or anyone who might have had a similar experience involving Kolokolo, is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department’s Investigative Service Section by calling 650-616-7100 or emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.