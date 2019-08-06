Thousands of kids grabbed their backpacks and headed off to class Tuesday morning as Tracy Unified School District welcomed back staff and students for the 2019-20 school year.
Tracy Learning Center began the local back-to-school season by welcoming 1,300 students onto campus Monday morning.
Roughly 15,000 students in kindergarten through high school went back to school Tuesday, joining 1,300 students who started Monday at the Tracy Learning Center.
Schools in Lammersville Unified School District will reopen Wednesday and students in Jefferson School District will return to the classroom Thursday.
New Jerusalem and Delta Charter schools will get started next Monday, and Banta School will begin classes the following day.
