Sumedh Singh Sidhu, 19, of Mountain House, a native of India and a 2018 graduate of Mountain House High School, died Aug. 7. A traditional Sikh prayer service took place Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Linda Y. Armijo, 73, a resident of Tracy and the Central Valley for 54 years, died Aug. 8 in Modesto. A rosary was recited Thursday and a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial was in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements.
Guido Bettinzoli, 87, a longtime truck driver who had lived in Tracy and the valley for more than 70 years, died Aug. 11 in Manteca. No services are planned at this time. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements.
Emma Marie Cushing, 83, who retired from Lockheed Martin and lived in Tracy for four years, died Aug. 1 in Tracy. Family and friends gathered Aug. 12 at Fry Memorial Chapel for a celebration of her life.
