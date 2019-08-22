Guadalupe Munoz, 38, a Tracy resident for 13 years, died Friday in Tracy. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. today at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Visitation was observed and a rosary was recited Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Ave.
Teotonio Pimentel, 73, a native of Portugal, died Tuesday at home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. He will be laid to rest at the Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation from noon to 9 p.m. that day.
Stanislav Perkner, 72, a longtime educator who lived in Tracy for 27 years, died Aug. 10 in Tracy. No services are planned at this time. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Timothy Fair, 72, a 26-year Tracy resident who worked as an industrial pipe fitter, died Sunday in Tracy. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. next Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
