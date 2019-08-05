Marie Jeanette (Reichmuth) Dias, 86, a Tracy resident since 1954 who supported her husbands farming operation for many years, died July 30 in Tracy. Visitation will be observed from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church in Modesto, followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E Schulte Road. A reception will immediately follow at Tracy Memorial Chapel. Contributions in Mrs. Dias’ name may be sent to St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, 1606 Imperial Ave., Modesto, California 95358.