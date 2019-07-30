Robert Tommy Brown, 78, of Missouri, a graduate of Tracy High School, died July 18. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Most Popular
Articles
- Food trucks draw thousands to Northgate shopping center
- Man in stable condition as detectives investigate Clover Road shooting
- Police Log: Toothless gunman ties up woman in medical clinic
- Death Notices: July 25
- Vehicle thefts spike across Tracy
- Transit plan calls for incremental changes to Tracer and on-demand service
- Mayoral candidate sees technology as component of city’s future
- Motorcyclist killed in crash
- PG&E and city leaders talk about what happens if the power goes off
- No injuries in emergency landing near Tracy Airport
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
Commented