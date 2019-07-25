Michael Alvarez, 34, of Tracy, a graduate of Tracy High School who was active in the U.S. Navy for the past 14 years, died Friday. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will be private. Visitation will be observed from 2-9 p.m. Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary at 6 p.m.
Anne Marie Loder, 57, a Tracy resident for 35 years, died July 17. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12300 W. Valpico Road, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in the Pony Express Memorial Cemetery in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
Bradley Van Scyoc, 52, a Tracy resident for 14 years, died Saturday. No services are planned. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
