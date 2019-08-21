Sofia Bouzos and Brandon Ferrante, a fifth-generation Tracy native, celebrated their marriage Aug. 10, 2019, in Monterey.
Sofia, daughter of Harry and Susanna Bouzos of Walnut Creek, received her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Sacramento and is a fifth grade teacher. Sofia was attended by 11 bridesmaids, with her sister, Paulina Bouzos, as her maid of honor.
Brandon, son of Samuel and Valerie Ferrante, also received his bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State and is a certified personal trainer. Brandon had 13 groomsmen, and his best man was Beau Campa of Tracy.
The wedding party also included two flower girls and two ring bearers.
A reception followed the ceremony at The Barns at Cooper Molera in Monterey.
The couple will live in Sacramento.
