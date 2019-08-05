Anne Marie Fuller will lead the James McDermott Unit 172 American Legion Auxiliary in the organization’s centennial year.
Fuller was recently reelected as unit president, a position she has served in since 2016.
She was also elected first vice president of District 11 of the American Legion Auxiliary and sworn in July 13 at American Legion Ed Stewart Post 803 in Stockton. District 11 consists of the legion posts and auxiliary units in Tracy, Manteca, Lodi, Ripon, Valley Springs, Amador and Calaveras.
In addition, Fuller serves on the American Legion Auxiliary 100th Anniversary National Committee and was featured in the May edition of the American Legion Auxiliary Magazine.
She is a Tracy arts commissioner, a board member of Tracy Crime Stoppers and an original stakeholder for the new animal shelter project.
The American Legion Auxiliary was founded Nov. 10, 1919, and is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization, dedicated to supporting the mission of the American Legion and honoring the sacrifices of those who serve. In 100 years, the auxiliary has made strides as an advocate for veterans and active-duty military members.
Tracy’s James McDermott Unit 172 was founded in March 1921 and received its charter May 17, 1921, several months before the founding of Tracy Woman’s Club, another long-standing local women's organization.
A proclamation by the Tracy City Council declared 2019 as the Year of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.
Local auxiliary members recently delivered a donation of new backpacks and lunch bags to the Tracy Family Resource Center, helping kick off their back-to-school supply drive. The local unit also helps send care packages to deployed military service members, supports Wreaths Across America, and gives assistance to veterans and their families. The group hosts a Memorial Day luncheon and a Veterans Day luncheon at the American Legion Hall.
Regular meetings are at noon the first Tuesday of each month at the American Legion Hall, 1960 N. Tracy Blvd. There will be no meeting for the month of August.
