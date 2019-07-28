This announcement appeared in the July 26 print edition of the Tracy Press.
Zavier Robert-David Ramirez, born July 6, 2019, is the son of Iesha Simmons and David Ramirez of Tracy. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Zavier’s grandparents are Theresa and Carlos Simmons of Tracy, Cetiva Hallock of Salida and David Ramirez Sr. of Fresno. Great-grandparents are Dolores Barreras of Delhi, Robert Granados of Stockton, Patty and Dan Chapelle of Manteca, Antonia Ramirez of Stockton and the late Carl and Anita Simmons and Frank Ramirez. Zavier also has a sister, Bristol Ramirez, 5.
