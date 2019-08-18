The Tracy Chamber of Commerce hopes to draw a new crowd to the Tracy Golf & Country Club as the chamber and the club co-host the first Concert on the Green outdoor concert at the golf course Aug. 24.
The show, open to adults 21 and older, will open with classic rock from The Foam Riders from 6-8 p.m., followed by the Michael Beck Band playing country music from 8-10 p.m.
Robin Lopez, chairman of the chamber board, said the concert is designed to promote the country club alongside Interstate 580 southeast of the city off Chrisman Road.
“We’re excited to launch our event. I was amazed to hear from people in Tracy that weren’t even aware we had our own golf course,” she said. “I think it will benefit the golf course just to get the exposure, that our local community will learn that they are out there, and once they are out there, they will see how beautiful it is.”
A stage will be set up on the first tee facing the clubhouse. Concertgoers are encouraged to take low-profile chairs, tables and blankets — along with flashlights and insect repellent — to gather around the tee box. If ticket sales are high, the stage will be rotated to place the crowd on the fairway.
People can take picnics and wine to the concert, but no beer or hard liquor. The country club will have food trucks and a full no-host bar at the concert.
“It will be a fun night to get with your friends and come out and picnic and enjoy music, and you’ll also be helping the Tracy country club and the Tracy Chamber Foundation,” said Tamra Spade, chamber CEO and executive director. “Going forward, we hope this turns into something every year and turns into something really big and it will be beneficial for both. What we want people to do is come out and enjoy music, be with friends, and just enjoy the evening relaxing and dancing.”
Spade said that planning began in March for the concert as a joint fundraiser for the country club and the Tracy Chamber Foundation, the chamber’s nonprofit educational arm that runs the Hire Me First youth program and funds scholarships.
She said the chamber foundation would take the revenue from ticket sales and the country club will keep the proceeds from food and drink sales.
Lopez said the chamber hopes to make the Concert on the Green an annual event or possibly more frequent if the first one is successful.
“I think it is important for the community to see the chamber supports its members,” she said. “We know the golf course needs a little bit of help and they need some exposure, and seeing they have been a longtime member of our chamber, we feel it’s kind of up to us to help them and show we are their partner.”
She said the chamber leadership saw the popularity of the city’s block party summer concert series on the Front Street Plaza and hoped to tap into that energy.
“They have gotten so big, and it just seems like the outdoor concert is something our community is really enjoying, and so this is just a whole other venue, it can hold a whole lot of people,” she said. “Now that we have seen how much our community enjoys the outdoor concert and seeing how successful the last few summers have been, we think they are just going to totally engage in this idea.”
Tickets for Concert on the Green are $35 in advance or $45 at the door Aug. 24. Teachers and chamber members can get discounted tickets for $25.
Advance tickets are still available in person at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce office, 223 10th St.; at the Tracy Golf and Country Club, 35200 S. Chrisman Road; or by phone at 835-2131. Online ticket sales are through Eventbrite.com.
