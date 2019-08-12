The city of Tracy finance department has more than $18,000 that doesn’t belong to the city, but if the rightful owners don’t come forward within the next six weeks, the city will be able to take possession of that money.
The city posted a public notice on its website — and in the public notice section of the Aug. 2 Tracy Press — that lists 40 people and businesses whose funds have been held by the finance department for the past three years. Those people and businesses have until Sept. 20 to either claim or forfeit the money.
The notice doesn’t explain why the city has possession of the money, but it does name the people and businesses who could claim ownership. It adds up to $18,472.37.
Half of the “payees,” mostly individuals, have less than $100 on deposit with the city. Most of the rest are businesses, and even Tracy Unified School District has $500 worth of unclaimed money with the city.
Only three businesses could claim more than $1,000. The largest amount listed is for Tracy Commercial LLC, which has $10,368.87 with the city.
Those who want their money back will have to fill out an Unclaimed Money Claim Form and file it with the finance department before the Sept. 20 deadline.
For information: City of Tracy Finance Department, 831-6800.
