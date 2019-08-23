On Monday, San Joaquin Delta College was named one of the best community colleges in the country by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
Delta ranked fourth in the U.S. and first in the state out of a sample of 710 schools, including 77 in California, based on an analysis of cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes.
A news release from the college noted that “most students at Delta qualify for fee waivers and pay no tuition at all.”
Also this week, Delta College students received nearly 670 scholarship awards adding up a record high of $368,000 to support their education. The total value of roughly 380 awards given out last year was $225,000.
Information about applying for the next round of scholarships, which opens in January, is available at bit.ly/deltascholarships. People can also get information about establishing new scholarships.
