"Dungeons & Dragons"
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darcy McAtee

Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jeffrey Partain, at left, from Abilene, Texas, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Adams, from Tracy, play “Dungeons & Dragons” during a July 1 event hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation in the mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln somewhere in the Arabian Sea.

According to the Navy, “Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12, Destroyer Squadron 2, USS Leyte Gulf and Carrier Air Wing 7.”

In Service celebrates milestones for members of the Tracy and Mountain House communities in the armed services. Share your news using our online form.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.