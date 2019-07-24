Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jeffrey Partain, at left, from Abilene, Texas, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Adams, from Tracy, play “Dungeons & Dragons” during a July 1 event hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation in the mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln somewhere in the Arabian Sea.
According to the Navy, “Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12, Destroyer Squadron 2, USS Leyte Gulf and Carrier Air Wing 7.”
