This August, people can apply to join the Tracy Elks Lodge for $1.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is open to both men and women. The usual application fee is $25, except during twice-yearly membership drives.
Tracy Elks Lodge BPOE No. 2031 is east of the city at 6400 W. 11th St.
To learn more, people can call lodge secretary Nancy Milani at 835-4413 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
