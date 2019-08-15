Mike Conners plans to use his extensive experience in Elks organizations, on both local and regional levels, to guide younger lodge officers in developing leadership skills.
He is now serving his third one-year term as exalted ruler of Tracy Elks Lodge 2031, succeeding Vaughn Gates.
In regional activities, Conners has been Elks state vice president, district deputy grand exalted ruler and state public relations chairman for the California/Hawaii Elks Association.
“I’m using that past experience to help the younger officers become ready to take on added leadership roles in the years to come,” Conners said.
As he gets the local fraternal organization cranked up for fall and winter activities, Conners reports membership is increasing “and we are currently on our way to a fabulous year.”
This Saturday, Tracy Elks will hold their annual vintage car show and “Elvis Is in the House” program, two of the lodge’s most popular events over the years.
